Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Dominic Raab says he has behaved “professionally at all times”. It’s not the best defence [Prospect]

What the judge said and did not say at the Just Stop Oil hearing, and what the judge should and should not have said [The Law and Policy Blog]

How to leave EU regulations behind [The Critic]

A roadmap for driverless cars [A Lawyer Writes]

Re Allister: The End of ‘Constitutional Statutes’? [Constitutional Law Association Blog]

Halet v Luxembourg: The Final Act of the Luxleaks Saga [Oxford Business Law Blog]

How Does Rugby Regulate Multi-Club Ownership [LawInSport]

The UK Supreme Court looks at Brexit again [Scottish Legal News]

Why we need a data lab for justice [The Law Society Gazette]