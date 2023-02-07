Ex-Law Society president joins Linklaters as diversity and inclusion advisor

New role for I. Stephanie Boyce

The former president of the Law Society has joined Magic Circle firm Linklaters as a strategic advisor, supporting the firm in delivering its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) objectives.

I. Stephanie Boyce completed her tenure at Chancery Lane in October 2022, having served as president since March 2021, and before that as vice president since July 2019.

Boyce was the first person of colour and the sixth female to hold the position, as the society’s 177th president in its 197-year history. She was succeeded by another woman of colour, former vice president Lubna Shuja.

Before becoming president, Boyce worked as an in-house solicitor and went on to set up her own consultancy.

Commenting on her new advisory role, Boyce said: “I am delighted to be working with Linklaters to support the firm, colleagues and clients as we seek to address challenges impacting our sector.”

Aedamar Comiskey, firm senior partner and chair added:

“DEI sits at the heart of our vision and strategy. We want our firm to be a place where talented people are given every opportunity to succeed. I. Stephanie will be an inspiring role model for our teams and we look forward to learning from her extensive experience.”

Linklaters has made several moves to improve its efforts around diversity and inclusion in recent years.

Last October the Magic Circle player announced that time spent on DEI activities can count as chargeable time. Prior to that, in 2021, the Links elected its first female senior partner, Aedamar Comiskey.