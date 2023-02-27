Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Dominic Raab says he will quit if he is found guilty of bullying [The Guardian]

Government calls time on asylum ‘gravy train’ with crackdown on £40m migrant lawyers [Express]

Legal age rises to 18 in England and Wales as figures reveal scale of child marriage [Independent]

Legal Doomsday For Generative AI ChatGPT If Caught Plagiarizing Or Infringing, Warns AI Ethics And AI Law [Forbes]

Norwegian billionaire fails to overturn conviction for lying to UK court in £285m Deutsche Bank dispute [City A.M.]

Scottish law firms take a slice of abuse victim pay-outs [BBC News]

Lawyer argues fetus of jailed pregnant woman is being illegally detained [The Guardian]

White law student sues historically black college for $2million over racial discrimination [Mail Online]

“Think of it as an advantage. You have early contact with the team and partners and can—and should—make your interests clear and keep in touch throughout the rest of your TC. Just make sure you do as good a job as you possibly can for the duration of your seat.” [Legal Cheek comments]

TOMORROW: The skills you need to enhance your future legal career — with Clarke Willmott and The College of Legal Practice [Apply now]

IN-PERSON student event THIS WEEK: Secrets to Success Birmingham — with Gowling WLG, Mills & Reeve, Shoosmiths and ULaw [Apply now]