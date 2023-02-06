Taylor Wessing targets school leavers with new solicitor apprenticeship

Launch marks start of National Apprenticeship Week

Taylor Wessing has launched a six-year apprenticeship programme that leads to qualification as a solicitor.

The scheme’s announcement marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is aimed at school leavers as an alternative route to becoming a solicitor.

The international law firm is recruiting two apprentices to join its London office when the programme commences in September 2023. Future spots in the firm’s Liverpool office are expected to be available from September 2024.

The apprentices will split their time between the classroom and the law firm, spending four days working in the office and one day hitting the books. They will obtain a law degree before going on to complete the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) at The University of Law. The work component of the apprenticeship counts towards the Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) required to become a solicitor.

Rookies will spend time in four different practice areas over their first four years, before completing four shorter seat rotations in years five and six. Upon completion, they will qualify as solicitors with a level 7 degree apprenticeship and can apply for a newly qualified role at the firm.

The new apprenticeship will run in parallel to Taylor Wessing’s existing training contract scheme, which is aimed at graduates and offers around 20 training contracts each year. More details on these and the firm can be found on the 2023 Firms Most List.

Siân Skelton, inclusion partner and UK executive board member, commented:

“This is a powerful initiative to create more opportunities in the legal sector for talented people of all backgrounds. We’ve run a successful training contract programme for many years, and we’re excited to replicate the success we’ve achieved here to support those who would like to enter the legal profession through an alternative route.”

Taylor Wessing joins a number of other firms to embrace the TC alternative, including DLA-Piper, Addleshaw Goddard, Allen & Overy Charles Russell Speechlys, Eversheds Sutherland and Linklaters.