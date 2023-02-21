Turkey-Syria earthquake: City law firms rally in support of victims

Simmons, Clydes, Osborne Clarke and Kennedys among outfits providing financial assistance

A number of City firms are offering financial support to those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Simmons & Simmons has made a donation of £75,000 to Save the Children, to support its crisis appeal. The firm is also encouraging internal fundraising activities across its offices.

The deadly earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria at the start of February, causing widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities. A further earthquake struck yesterday evening close to the city of Antakya near the border with Syria.

Other firms fundraising in response to the disaster include Clyde & Co, Kennedys and Osborne Clarke.

Clyde & Co told Legal Cheek that it has made a donation to humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF as well as set-up a JustGiving page to streamline employee donations. Additionally, the firm has pledged to match employee donations up to £5,000, a figure that has already been exceeded as these donations near £7,000.

Kennedys, meanwhile, has donated £40,000 towards emergency and is also matching employee donations. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this dreadful disaster,” managing partner Suzanne Liversidge said.

Similarly, Osborne Clarke has made a donation of £20,000 to the Disasters Emergency Appeal and donated clothes and other essential items through its charity committee.

The likes of Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, CMS, Freshfields, Linklaters, Pinsent Masons and Slaughter and May have also made financial contributions.