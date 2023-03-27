News

City law firms urged not to abandon unsuccessful SQE trainees

By Aishah Hussain on
27

City of London Law Society calls for ‘supportive, understanding approach’ for ‘little-known assessment’

City law firms have been urged not to abandon future trainees who fail to pass the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The City of London Law Society (CLLS)’s training committee met with 16 law firms and three legal education providers last week to determine how best to support any incoming trainees and employed solicitor apprentices who fail to pass SQE1 at the first attempt.

The committee issued a note, published on LinkedIn, in which they recommend “a supportive, understanding approach” for this “new, little-known assessment regime”.

Earlier this month the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) published a report with pass rate data for the more than 3,000 candidates who took the SQE in its first year of operation, from September 2021 until August 2022. It revealed just over half of candidates (53%) passed SQE1. SQE assessor Kaplan is yet to publish the national pass rate for the most recent January 2023 SQE1 sitting.

Under the SQE’s predecessor, the Legal Practice Course (LPC), the committee said that the pass rate among City-sponsored students had typically been above 95%.

“The level successful candidates are expected to achieve in the SQE1 is that of a ‘day-one solicitor’, in contrast to the level under the LPC which was that of a ‘day-one trainee’,” the committee noted.

“Although the SRA stated that the exam would assess students’ knowledge of general legal principles, some candidates had reported that some of the questions were rather esoteric and not things that a day-one solicitor could be expected to know without looking up,” they said.

SQE1 is a multiple-choice assessment made up of two five-hour papers taken across two, non-consecutive days. The format raises “certain diversity issues, including for neurodiverse students”, the committee claims in the note.

Further, they point out the environment in which the exam is taken has been “gruelling”, with many candidates having to travel at length to sit the exam and in some instances necessitating an overnight stay. They also claim some candidates encountered IT issues and delays and some were unable to take water into the exam with them.

“[T]he stress caused by the assessment environment could have a negative impact on candidates’ performance,” the committee said.

They also considered the options available to firms whose future trainees fail SQE1. These include a short or long deferral, taking into account extenuating circumstances, different providers’ pass rates as these become known and, among other things, whether the failure was marginal or significant. They suggested rescission of the training contract as a third option, but noted this could potentially result in “negative publicity” which “could be felt through the next few years”.

“It is challenging, and possibly unwise, to implement a ‘one size fits all’ policy,” the committee said.

Patrick McCann, director of learning at Magic Circle law firm Linklaters and chair of the training committee, urged any employers considering rescinding training contract offers owing to SQE failure to keep their talent. In a post shared to his personal LinkedIn, McCann said:

“We need much more data before we can be in any way sure that first-time failure is indicative of lack of trainee solicitor-capability. The assessment is largely unvalidated, tests performance with a methodology unfamiliar to nearly all candidates, is producing unexpected outcomes for some. I’d urge understanding, support and lassitude. I hope more guidance will be forthcoming soon but — for now — no sudden negative decisions, please.”

27 Comments

Xxd

It’s true, considering how new and different to anything been done before when it comes to taking UK law exams…law firms shouldn’t be silly to rebuff offers of those fail exams at first instance.

If they tend to follow the American law system which the SQE seems to be doing when it comes to the bar, they should provide them with time and resources to prepare for and take the exam again. And given how flexible SQE is supposed, they could even do it again during their TC.

Question

Not sure what I make of this. How far does this support go? One fail? Two fails?

Anon

Having recently seen what firms do to trainees who fail the LPC, I’d say, good luck.

Nn

Well the SQE is brand new, the lpc has been going donkey years and it’s a completely diffferent way of assessing (i.e. you’re being assessed the standard of a newly qualified lawyer as opposed to a trainee lawyer before you even starting your TC)..doesn’t make sense

SQE Passer

You don’t get assessed as a newly qualified lawyer. It’s the same content as the LLB/GDL/LPC, just in a different examination format

Grad Wreck

Actually this is correct. To pass SQE, you are expected to be at the standard of a NQ. To pass the LPC you were expected to be at the standard of a trainee.

Worried

So doesn’t it make sense to do the exams after QWE? Why do firms front-load the assessments then?

SQE Passer

You definitely haven’t sat the SQE have you? The content is identical to the LLB/GDL/LPC rofl

SQEr

Do the LPC while you still can!!!

Vbnn

So…we are all Guinea pigs atm. That’s just great.

Why I can’t I just do the lpc and PSC and be done with this BS..yes they have their faults but “if it ain’t broke don’t…”

Jjkk

What I find crazy is why law firms want to follow this confusing SQE period when lpc is still going on until 2030…

Stop asking for my name and email Legal Cheek

Because anyone who graduated from a non-law degree after December 2021 has to do the SQE. And most law graduates who will graduate in 2024 will also have to do the SQE. Only those law graduates who started a QLD course in 2021 can use the transitionary period to still do the LPC.

Nonsense

What I find ridiculous is why there are some law firms making candidates who have done the lpc still to commit to doing the SQE 2 before their TC….when lpc is a tried and tested route. I thought law firms like stableness and predictability?

🤔

Which firms are requiring this? Crazy!

Ana

From a law firm perspective, it is easier to have everyone on the same footing, i.e. either everyone has done SQE or LPC, no mushy washy single intake on vastly different rules. This is why many firms have started adopting SQE only route this year or are planning this for 2024/25 and why they insist the LPC grads to take SQE2 as well. Which, frankly, was bound to happen and was discussed ad nauseam once the SQE became a reality – if someone paid lots of money for LPC themselves while being aware of the SQE coming in… then I’m sorry, but doing LPC without a TC secured is stupid enough, while doing it during a transition period when they may be required to take SQE2 on the top of that is just burning money for nothing (although I blame the “take the LPC if you can!” crowd who did not have the foresight to understand that the SQE will become a reality sooner rather than later and they are simply encouraging young people to part with their money. And I say this as someone who generally thinks LPC was a better regime).

Reply to Ana

Well that’s not really the lpc students thought when uni of law and other law schools promote how the “lpc” is still viable option and the fact that firms have still beeen taking those who have lpc to do the TC. Doing the lpc while not having the TC is something many candidates have done and went to get the TC, so everyone has their own strategy..some people took the lpc in hopes of being able to start at a firm who still take lpcs or start earlier which firms still do

Hp

Ehh you just contradicted yourself with “the SQE or LPC”. If someone has already done the lpc, then why should they need to do the SQE then. There should be two options – you do the lpc or SQE rather than lpc grads doing the SQE 2. If anything that makes things confusing because from I’ve seen SQE 2 has elements that’s already dealt with lpc.

The idea that people who do the lpc without TC are stupid is silly comment because there are certain strategies why people do these things FYI, not every firm pays lpc fees.

Casual observer

…and I thought SQE was meant to open barriers? Seems to be creating more barriers and confusion to me.

Grad Wreck

I suppose it depends on what barriers you are thinking of. The SQE exam is harder to pass than the LPC. But people no longer need apply for training contracts and be accepted by a law firm to qualify as a solicitor. So that barrier has been removed.

If you think about it another way, a Managing Partner can no longer shoe-horn their stupid offspring on to their firm’s training contract programme and have them qualify 2 years later. If the kid is too stupid to pass the SQE, no amount of nepotism is going to change that.

Stop asking for my name and email Legal Cheek

Unfortunately, it is probably easier for their kid to be shoe-horned in. The SQE decentralises graduate recruitment where the QWE is no longer regulated by a training principal. As trainees no longer have to rotate, its very easy for any partner to now just have someone on their department’s headcount for two years, rather than on a centralised headcount that could be scrutinised by every other partner in the firm who is effectively in part paying for it.

And they will just pay for their kid to have private 1-2-1 tuition to get them through the exams, like they probably did when they were at school.

Lool

Exactly, it’s even easier now 😂😂 what a shit show smh

B

They couldn’t do that anyway..you would still have to pass lpc and do well on TC to be kept on. How many stories do you hear of managing partner got a TC under the same firm..maybe during the time when they were “articled clerks” which is a million years ago.

F

Do f*cking lpc while those firms that still allow you to do so, while you can!!

Well done

Literally don’t know anyone that has found the SQE positive..well done SRA.

Revolt?

Can’t we just revolt? Like the good old days?

Charity or business?

The perfect level of support is holding the door for them as they carry their box of belongings out of the building.

Worth it?

Do you think it’s worth trying to get a TC somewhere else and quit your TC offer if you have the lpc but they are making you do the SQE 2?

