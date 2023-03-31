Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The rule of lawyers [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The tragedy of the Human Rights Act [The Law and Policy Blog]

Why I am to be struck off [A Lawyer Writes]

Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Windsor: Who defines King Charles’ constitutional role? [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Britain’s police need a lesson on free speech [Spiked]

What justice for grooming gang survivors? [The Critic]

The ECHR – is it all that? [Scottish Legal News]

There is no chance the government will regulate AI [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

Corporate Restructuring Laws Under Stress [Oxford Business Law Blog]

Netanyahu’s war on lawyers has thrown Israel into turmoil [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Corporate Digital Responsibility In Sports – Sustainability, Human Rights & Data Protection [Law In Sport]