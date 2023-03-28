Junior barrister goes viral after bumping into dad at court

Appeared in separate cases

A barrister has gone viral after tweeting a picture of a chance meeting with her father, who is also a barrister, at Bolton Crown Court.

Simran Garcha posted the image, which received more than 6,000 likes, with the caption: “Bumped into my old man at Bolton Crown Court.”

Bumped into my old man at Bolton Crown Court 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PpY2HtENE9 — Simran Garcha (@SimranGarcha13) March 21, 2023

The father and daughter were both at the court working on separate cases when their paths crossed.

Her father, Sukhdev Garcha, had previously used Twitter to express pride in his daughter’s achievements. He reposted a childhood image of Simran next to a picture of her call to the bar, commenting: “Well from the moment you could speak, you always said “I want to be like my dad”. Really proud of you Simran, you have fulfilled your dream.”

Well from the moment you could speak, you always said “I want to be like my dad”. Really proud of you Simran, you have fulfilled your dream. https://t.co/xAZFXSozRd — Sukhdev Garcha (@rumpole69) August 4, 2021

Simran is a barrister at Liverpool’s Chavasse Court Chambers, having completed pupillage in October 2022.

Sukhdev is a solicitor turned higher court advocate with Priory Court Chambers. He was also appointed assistant coroner in Stoke on Trent, North Staffordshire and Staffordshire in late 2021.