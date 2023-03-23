Linklaters gives lawyers option to switch bank holidays

Magic Circle firm says move will provide flexibility to observe religious and cultural events

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has announced a new scheme offering its UK employees more flexibility around when they take their bank holidays.

All staff, including partners, will have the option to take up to three bank holidays at a different time that works for them during the same holiday year thanks to the new exchange programme.

The three bank holidays included in the scheme are August Bank Holiday, Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Linklaters described the scheme, which takes effect on 1 May, as a sign of its commitment to inclusivity as it would enable its employees the “flexibility to observe religious and cultural observances that are important to them without taking annual leave”.

Angela Ogilvie, chief HR officer at Linklaters, commented: