Linklaters gives lawyers option to switch bank holidays
Magic Circle firm says move will provide flexibility to observe religious and cultural events
Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has announced a new scheme offering its UK employees more flexibility around when they take their bank holidays.
All staff, including partners, will have the option to take up to three bank holidays at a different time that works for them during the same holiday year thanks to the new exchange programme.
The three bank holidays included in the scheme are August Bank Holiday, Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Linklaters described the scheme, which takes effect on 1 May, as a sign of its commitment to inclusivity as it would enable its employees the “flexibility to observe religious and cultural observances that are important to them without taking annual leave”.
Angela Ogilvie, chief HR officer at Linklaters, commented:
“We know that flexibility and agility at work are important to our colleagues, and it supports our inclusive culture. This scheme reflects the diversity of cultural and religious events celebrated across the firm and enables people to flex their UK bank holidays to mark those events that are most meaningful to them, without having to take annual leave.”
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Habs
I’m surprised more firms don’t offer this
Leafs
It’s open to gamesmanship unless the policy has limits (as Links have done, appropriately, by limiting it to three specific days).
Some Big 4 accountancy firms have a full flex policy and people who fully intend to take Christmas (e.g.) off will flex Christmas anyway because in all probability, nothing is going to happen on the day, they’ll charge 7 hours of non-billable time, and get to take an extra “real” day off.