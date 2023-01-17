News

Linklaters keeps 48 of 51 spring qualifying trainee solicitors

One further NQ on fixed term deal

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters will keep 48 of its 51 London trainees — or 94% — due to qualify this March. A further newly qualified (NQ) associate will remain at the firm on a fixed term deal.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Linklaters is the City’s second largest TC provider, recruiting around 100 trainees each year. Rookies earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. NQ pay currently sits at £107,500.

“We are committed to being the firm of choice for the brightest talent and are very pleased to have retained another high-performing and diverse group of talented junior lawyers,” said Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters.

“We are looking forward to seeing their careers take off at Linklaters, with opportunities to work with market-leading clients and colleagues, whilst supported by an environment that empowers our people to succeed as a team,” he added.

The figures provide continuity with last spring, when the firm also recorded a retention score of 94%.

Other firms to publish their spring rates so far include Freshfields (97%) and White & Case (74%).

Anonymous

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Joe

Why would anyone stay at a MC firm when they could jump ship to an elite us firm for more money and more interesting work/bigger clients?

Anon

– Not everyone wants to work in PE / Lev Fin
– Not everyone wants US hours (in areas where they vary)
– Not everyone wants to leave a business they’ve made friends and started to build reputation in
– Not everyone chases money

I’m sure the list goes on.

Anonymous

Given that 70-80% of MC associates *do* in fact stay at UK firms, and given also that for better or worse these are some of the smartest people in the City, surely it’s more likely that you’re missing something and not them?

Grump

More money? Yes. More interesting work? No.

Add to that that a lot of lawyers will be better served building up their practices as an MC associate before being offered a US partnership; see The Lawyer article titled, “If you want to make partner at Kirkland, train at Linklaters”.

Confused

The people who claimed that half the cohort would leave to US firms are pretty quiet now. Clearly there’s more to firms than NQ salaries (shock).

Naive trainee

What does it mean if someone remains on a fixed term deal? Is it like they have 6 months/a year to prove themself?

