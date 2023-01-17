Linklaters keeps 48 of 51 spring qualifying trainee solicitors

One further NQ on fixed term deal

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters will keep 48 of its 51 London trainees — or 94% — due to qualify this March. A further newly qualified (NQ) associate will remain at the firm on a fixed term deal.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Linklaters is the City’s second largest TC provider, recruiting around 100 trainees each year. Rookies earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. NQ pay currently sits at £107,500.

“We are committed to being the firm of choice for the brightest talent and are very pleased to have retained another high-performing and diverse group of talented junior lawyers,” said Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters.

“We are looking forward to seeing their careers take off at Linklaters, with opportunities to work with market-leading clients and colleagues, whilst supported by an environment that empowers our people to succeed as a team,” he added.

The figures provide continuity with last spring, when the firm also recorded a retention score of 94%.

Other firms to publish their spring rates so far include Freshfields (97%) and White & Case (74%).