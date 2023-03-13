Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Therapy at work: banks and law firms among those offering counselling as staff perk [Financial Times] (£)

Small boats law could be watered down amid growing wave of rebellion [Telegraph]

Politics class: UK faces legal battle over plans to stop cross [Financial Times] (£)

Tough childhood and police beating made me a lawyer [BBC News]

Woman allegedly raped as a teenager calls for change after ‘horrendous’ trial [The Guardian]

Why we should have our own ‘Toblerone Law’ – A version of Switzerland’s patriotic ‘country of origin’ labelling rules that a top business boss says would restore pride in Brand Britain [Mail Online]

How I Made It: ‘I went from barrister to butcher and never looked back’ [Metro]

Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘in-laws hire Prince Andrew’s lawyer amid ‘damaging’ wedding planner lawsuit [Mail Online]

‘Robot lawyer’ DoNotPay is being sued by a law firm because it ‘does not have a law degree’ [Business Insider]

Judge orders man to pay ex-wife over $200K for 25 years of housework [Fox7 Austin]

“Have something interesting to say when you’re asked the inevitable ‘if you can’t get pupillage what will you do instead?’ Don’t just answer ‘I’ll try to become a solicitor/paralegal instead’ like everyone else does.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

