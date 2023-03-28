News

Westminster Uni academic uses ChatGPT to pass contract law exam

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
2

But only just — bot performs as an average law student, Dr Ioannis Glinavos finds

A university academic has pitted ChatGPT against a first-year law degree exam paper in contract law, with underwhelming results.

Senior law lecturer at the University of Westminster, Dr Ioannis Glinavos, asked the bot to answer a selection of sample exam questions taken from a Pearson law textbook available online.

One scenario considered a contract to build a motor yacht for a computer tycoon and required ChatGPT to provide advice in response to supply chain issues and changes to a payment plan. Unfortunately, the bot’s response was marked as “tactical advice, not legal advice”, and unlikely to gain a pass mark in a law examination.

The bot’s responses continued to be hit and miss in all of the questions put to it, leading Glinavos to conclude its performance was equivalent to that of an average first-year law student. “The bot could sit in my class and I wouldn’t know the difference,” he said in the video (below).

Like most students the bot had areas of strength and weakness. Glinavos explained, “it can identify correctly the relevant legal issues but it struggles with analysis and authority.”

“The bot is very close to the average student performance, thus not easily detectable as an AI-produced answer,” said Glinavos. Ruling that ultimately the bot’s attempt at the exam paper scored around 45% but was still good enough to merit a pass.

He finishes with a warning that current AI-detection tools for exams are not yet advanced enough to competently detect students using these types of tools to cheat. “It will eventually lead to the abandonment of online timed exams that are not proctored,” he predicted.

2 Comments

TS Cultist

Who cares if they use ChatGPT since they’re never gonna enter the profession anyway lol

The Voice of the People

Let’s be honest here, the real problem isn’t chat GPT. Before that it was essay mills and ghost writers. Before that traditional book plagiarism.

The issue is the nature of assessment. Universities are simply ill-equipped and unwilling to make the changes needed. Cheating could be virtually eradicated over night but this would require major changes in how lessons are taught to actually make them engaging and interesting.

Note – a 80 page PowerPoint on frustration is neither “engaging” nor “interesting” when read by a lecturer in a monotone way. It is little surprise that many students put in equally abysmal effort in their courseworks when they are asked to answer the same questions that were asked several years before. Sometimes scenarios don’t even bother to change the names in the scenarios. Likewise, lecture slides are simply given a new theme from the year before.

I get it, lecturers are underpaid and poorly treated, and international students are cash cows that overwhelmingly attend such universities, so we don’t want to rock the boat too much – but let’s not pretend Chat GPT is the issue here.

How about an assessment that mimics a real life shipping dispute in real time, with students given advanced material and background (like you know, actual practice) and the examiner playing the role of an arbitrator – asking the students to work through the issue and explain their reasoning. All recorded. Students then need to submit work afterwards as an extension to the activity.

But no. We won’t do it. We would rather sit there reading from the same slides lesson after lesson and setting the same boring essay questions that have been set every year for the last decade. Then wonder why the UK is no longer a top destination and we all hate our jobs.

Speaking figuratively, ofcourse

