Monday morning round-up

City lawyer, 31, set up multiple dating app profiles to track his ex and pose as other men who went on to tell her that her former lover sounded like a ‘good guy’ who ‘definitely wouldn’t be a stalker’ [Daily Mail]

Young alpha lawyers confess all: ‘We’re the new bankers’ [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Sunak faces revolt over ‘draconian’ law allowing workers to sue bosses over offensive customers [LBC]

UK to abolish law requiring press to pay legal costs when sued [The Guardian]

Donald Trump indictment sets up battle of heavyweight lawyers [Financial Times] (£)

Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha after judge dismisses case [Sky]

Sheffield trial collapsed after juror overheard barrister discussing case in café located 150 yards from court [The Star]

Man denies harassing prominent barrister on social media [Shropshire Star]

How I made it: ‘I’ve been in the army, a barrister, and bomb disposal’ [Metro]

“People forget that ChatGPT is still in beta mode producing these kinds of results. I can’t even imagine its capabilities with further developments and updates.” [Legal Cheek comments]

