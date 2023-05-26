Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

TikTok criminals off our streets [The Critic]

Who’ll be the chief? [A Lawyer Writes]

This is why I teach my law students how to hack [The New York Times]

Criminalising constitutional debate? Anti-monarchy protests, treason and public order [UK Constitutional Law Association]

The law is gone but they are still in jail: who will free Britain’s most wronged prisoners? [The Guardian]

Using Generative AI in Europe? How to mitigate legal risks [Fashion Law]

China’s new anti-spy law is just the beginning [Politico]

Will AI replace lawyers? [Forbes]

What if AI wrote this post? — An inquiry into the impact of AI on the creative industries [The IPKat]

52 gifts for lawyers and law Students that will hold up in court [Cosmopolitan]

Clients aren’t excited by law firm mergers — why would they be? [Law Society Gazette]