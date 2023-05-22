A&O and Shearman reveal new combined logo as part of mega merger plans
Magic Circle and US firms announced plans to combine on Sunday
Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have unveiled a combined logo as part of yesterday’s news they are set to merge to create a global mega firm.
Magic Circle firm A&O teamed up with US firm Shearman & Sterling, it was confirmed on Sunday, to create the third largest integrated law firm in the world. The new firm will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman.
Now it has revealed its new logo (below), which retains elements from both their old ones, namely A&O’s font and Shearman’s dark palette, though it’s green (not black) in colour.
It’ll be known as A&O Shearman for short, yesterday’s joint press release confirmed, but that didn’t stop speculation among our readers, with ‘ASS-O’ among one of the memorable suggestions.
A look at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) database shows a website has been set-up for ‘aoshearman.com’ as of yesterday.
The firm said the merger, which is subject to customary closing conditions including a partner vote, was “driven by clients’ needs for a seamless global offering of the highest quality”. It will bring together 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices and approximately £2.7 billion in combined revenues.
Here’s how the firms compare in terms of pay and other metrics, according to our Firms Most List:
|Category
|Allen & Overy
|Shearman & Sterling
|Training contracts
|90
|15
|Trainee pay (Year 1)
|£50,000
|£55,000
|Trainee pay (Year 2)
|£55,000
|£60,000
|NQ pay
|£125,000
|£145,000
|PEP
|£1,950,000
|£2,530,000
|Offices
|43
|25
|Countries
|29
|16
It is unclear at this stage what A&O Shearman’s trainee and newly qualified (NQ) rates will be.
