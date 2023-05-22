News

A&O and Shearman reveal new combined logo as part of mega merger plans

By Aishah Hussain on
Magic Circle and US firms announced plans to combine on Sunday

Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have unveiled a combined logo as part of yesterday’s news they are set to merge to create a global mega firm.

Magic Circle firm A&O teamed up with US firm Shearman & Sterling, it was confirmed on Sunday, to create the third largest integrated law firm in the world. The new firm will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman.

Now it has revealed its new logo (below), which retains elements from both their old ones, namely A&O’s font and Shearman’s dark palette, though it’s green (not black) in colour.

A&O Shearman’s logo

It’ll be known as A&O Shearman for short, yesterday’s joint press release confirmed, but that didn’t stop speculation among our readers, with ‘ASS-O’ among one of the memorable suggestions.

A look at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) database shows a website has been set-up for ‘aoshearman.com’ as of yesterday.

The firm said the merger, which is subject to customary closing conditions including a partner vote, was “driven by clients’ needs for a seamless global offering of the highest quality”. It will bring together 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices and approximately £2.7 billion in combined revenues.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Here’s how the firms compare in terms of pay and other metrics, according to our Firms Most List:

CategoryAllen & OveryShearman & Sterling
Training contracts9015
Trainee pay (Year 1)£50,000£55,000
Trainee pay (Year 2)£55,000£60,000
NQ pay£125,000£145,000
PEP£1,950,000£2,530,000
Offices4325
Countries2916

It is unclear at this stage what A&O Shearman’s trainee and newly qualified (NQ) rates will be.

3 Comments

Spenny

That logo is absolutely mid, they got finessed by a BTEC graphics designer

Anon

How much did a marketing agency get paid for that abomination?

Anon

ICANN also shows that allenoveryshearman.com was registered on May 21 2023

