A&O and Shearman set to create new global mega firm

By Thomas Connelly on
21

Magic Circle giant 🤝 US player

Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy (A&O) and US giant Shearman & Sterling have announced they plan to join forces to create a new global mega firm.

The new outfit will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short, and become the third largest integrated law firm in the world with 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices and approximately £2.7 billion in combined revenues.

In a joint statement issued this afternoon, the firms said the merger had been “driven by clients’ needs for a seamless global offering of the highest quality and depth to support them in navigating an increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and geopolitical environment”.

The proposed merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including a vote of the partners of each of the respective firms, the statement said.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Wim Dejonghe, senior partner at A&O, said:

“This combination of two great firms is such an exciting step for us. Both firms have a history of excellence, and together we think A&O Shearman will be a firm unlike any other in the world. We have listened to our clients and their requests for the highest quality advice to help navigate the demands they face, and to do so in an integrated and globally consistent way. We, A&O Shearman, will do this by accelerating our ability to bring the best of both firms, regardless of geography.”

Adam Hakki, senior partner at Shearman, added: “Client need for global elite firms has never been greater. They are calling for integrated global legal solutions and advice: merging with Allen & Overy will dramatically accelerate our ability to meet their needs in an increasingly complex environment. Allen & Overy is an outstanding firm whose work we have long admired and thought of as a kindred spirit. We have both always placed great emphasis on attracting and retaining top talent, were early to globalize, and are relentlessly focused on quality, excellence, and collaboration.”

The news comes just weeks after Shearman and fellow US player Hogan Lovells decided to call an end to negotiations over a proposed tie-up. In a joint statement at the time, the duo said that while “deeply impressed with each other’s business, practices and people”, a tie-up at this moment was “not in the best interest of either firm”.

21 Comments

🫨🫨🫨

Fuuuuuuuuuaaaaarkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk MEGAFIRM DOLLAAAAAAAAAA

2nd year LLB

Wow, the magic circle is crumbling!!!!!! anyone know if slaughters are raising?

Roger dodger

Crumbling 😂 saving a dying whale I think

.

So is this going to be a us firm or a British firm?

Both

An awesome bang-for-your-buck blimey firm, mate.

Anonymous

Why tho

Dontmindme

The acronym ASS-O

Question

Will A&O salaries be raised?

mightconsider

Way too many “&s” on the new name.

Lol

Loooool is this a joke. If true, the magic circle is well and truly dead

Osman

A&O has been chasing Freshfields’ US success for a while without luck. This deal I supposed establishes the US presence they so crave. Now my question is, will S&S NQs get a salary haircut or will A&O make a statement with this takeover by matching the rate S&S pays NQs currently under this new entity? This should be interesting.

Vv

So it’s a US magic circle hybrid? What’s the NQ salaries gonna be then? 200k? Lol. The money they have will be a madness

Lol

Those that apply, “I always wanted to join a U.S. firm because of the small teams expertise in PE and funds but also wanted to join magic circle because of their development in tech and being a full service. I thought why should choose between two and here we are…”

C

But April fools was last month..

Don’t watch

The devil works hard but legal cheek works harder. Blimey! It is a Sunday!!

D

Imagine if you did VS at both these firms abs accepted one of them, and you bad mouthed one of them or they don’t have a good view of you..but awkward for you lool

The important stuff

So when will it officially come to fruition and how does it affect lawyers salaries

Maybe

A&O and S&S will consider the proposal for A&O and S&S and the partnership of A&O and S&S will determine whether to raise the salaries of A&O and S&S associates of A&O and S&S.

C

Yummmy moneyyuyuuuu

Associate

With the way things are at Shearman, they got let off the hook big time ….

Anon

What’s going to happen with salaries?

