News

Linklaters increases newly-qualified lawyer pay to £125,000

Avatar photo
By Aishah Hussain on
35

Exclusive: Matches Magic Circle rivals Clifford Chance and Freshfields

Linklaters has increased newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor pay to £125,000, Legal Cheek can reveal.

NQs in the London office have seen their salaries increase by 16% from £107,500 to £125,000 as of 1 May.

Linklaters pays trainees £50,000 in their first year, rising to £55,000 in their second year, meaning their salaries more than double upon securing an NQ position at the firm. This is just the base rate, with any bonus applied on top taking total NQ earnings to an even higher sum.

Links rookies are now remunerated the same as their peers at fellow Magic Circle firms Clifford Chance and Freshfields. Allen & Overy, meanwhile, pays NQs £107,500 upon qualification, whilst Slaughter and May pays £115,000, according to our 2023 Firms Most List.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

News of the pay rise comes almost one year on from when we exclusively revealed the firm told its juniors it won’t “rush” into matching the salaries offered by some of its closest rivals. It said at the time it’d consider “the impact of any changes and the wider economic context”.

In its latest financials the firm recorded revenues of £1.78 billion and a 5% increase in profit per equity partner (PEP) to £1.87 million.

Linklaters is one of the largest training contract providers in London, offering 100 places each year, topped only by Clifford Chance who provide 110.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

35 Comments

Second Seat Trainee begging for another pay war

Let the games begin…

Reply Report comment
(26)(0)

*T-money from Storage Hunters voice*

MONEY!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Ok

Ballsy move in this climate

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Realist

Not really. They saved an entire year of expense by paying lower salaries than equivalent firms and even the likes of HSF and Bakers. This “raise” is just them now paying what was already market last year.

Reply Report comment
(19)(3)

mAgIc CiRcLe

Hilarious to see “even the likes of HSF and Bakers”, as if they’re not both huge global firms that consistently act alongside and opposite Links, with HSF in particular viewed as a top tier firm.

I don’t understand this weird student fascination with Magic Circle/Silver Circle etc, it’s an outdated and defunct distinction that isn’t relevant to anyone except impressionable students and firms’ pr teams.

If you absolutely have to label and categorise firms, then “Global Elite” is where it’s at (which includes Links, Freshfields, A&O, CC, and HSF btw)

Reply Report comment
(7)(13)

Anon

It’s not that deep. The point is Magic circle firms have traditionally always paid slightly more than other firms in London except for US. Links and a&o bucked that trend for the first time last year which shows how cheap they were considering their PEP is much higher than those firms.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

SiLvEr CiRcLe

Spot the HSF Associate with a chip on their shoulder

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Anon

Lol at trainees who think they are hot because they are at law firm X only to be chewed up and spat out in 3 years.

Jonas

Acting for the W&I insurer isn’t working “alongside” the MC lol

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Anon

What the article fails to mention is in order to do this they have bunched the associate salaries like crazy. 1PQ is now on £130k, 2PQ on 140k, 3PQ on 150k etc. Interested to see how this compares to other MC firms?

Reply Report comment
(16)(5)

Anonyme

No it’s not, 1PQE is on £145k or something iirc.

Did you just make that up? You did, didn’t you.

Reply Report comment
(2)(21)

Anon

Incorrect.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anon

Wrong! 2.5PQ is just above 145k

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Surprised 2PQE Not At Links

Very surprised to see this in the current market and the very real uncertainty firms are facing in terms of work pipeline/potential downturn. I would be even more surprised if it leads to a wider salary war but who knows.

Will Links bonuses range from 20p to 30p to compensate?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

The climate is good for full service law firms. Ftse clients like Bp and shell are making more money than ever right now and handing out great corporate and energy mandates. Inbound m&a from the states into Europe is about to explode. Disputes and insolvency are busier than ever. Chargeable Rates have been increased above inflation.

Your analysis needs to be sector specific not just “oh the bbc says there’s a cost of living crisis so the economy must be rubbish right now”.

Reply Report comment
(18)(1)

Surprised 2PQE Not At Links

In fairness I don’t think I’m the first person to worry about the possibility of a recession. It seems to worry Jerome Powell and Andrew Bailey as well so I am in reasonably good company.

The word at my firm is that, whilst restructuring and disputes are undoubtedly busier, they are not sufficiently busy to compensate for the downturn in transactional work/compared to what they would be in a sharp downturn. The long-trailed downturn we were promised during COVID and again now has never quite come to pass.

I have no idea about inbound M&A but that feels speculative. The increased interest rates are certainly affecting activity in banking and finance, which is my own practice area. We are certainly not where we were in 2021 or 2022, although things are supposed to pick-up later in the year.

In that context, I do think it is surprising that we are seeing firms raise salaries – they can reward their BP and Shell teams via the bonus system if they feel the need 😉

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Win Win

Of course Powell and Bailey are going to seem like they’re “worrying” about a recession… If we don’t get one? Great, they can say how we avoided one. If we do get one? They said it was coming, so won’t get stick for promising otherwise…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Salaries rose in fear that the US firms will swoop like hawks to poach talent. A short financial sacrifice to retain talent. Nor a bad deal for the NQ’s either

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

Office rumour is Ashurst raising to 120k to match HSF

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anon

Smart from links – save a year of expense by “considering” the decision only to match salaries other equivalent firms have already been paying for 12 months and counting. What’s going on at the other shops?

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Inquisitive

Any word from a&o on salaries? Assume they will have to at least match this.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Pay War Enjoyer

They just matched brev.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anonymous

they just matched

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

They’ve just matched to 125k.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

TheLawyer reader

Allen and Overy just increased to £125k as well. Wondering if there will be a response from CC and FF.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anon

If freshfields raise to 140 or so they will break the internet. That was the previous US threshold for NQ pay a few years ago.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Yyy

A&O have also increased. Law.com confirmed.

Wonder if any other city firms will increase like TS or the shed?

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

V

Is this a good salary for those in their 20s and early 30s?

Reply Report comment
(0)(9)

B

About average.

Reply Report comment
(2)(7)

Lol

Average, lol..you people are so out of the reality

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Archer

Do you think Mayer Brown will match soon?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Sanjula

Better than MJ Hudson 😉

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Considering junior doctors about the same age as an NQ are currently fighting for 30k per annum i’d say it’s pretty decent…

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

nellie_

anyone think DLA are gonna step up at some point? been a while, surely they’re losing talent??

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

It’s been confirmed that a pay rise is coming this summer but so far there are conflicting reports on what it will be, with the general expectation that it will be 98k-105k NQ and potentially more in higher hour departments.

The retention rate for the past 4+ years now has been pretty dire (NQ retention was <30% on two different occasions if you look six months after qualifying). Pretty much everyone who wanted to in transactional areas has left for Latham/Freshfields etc, a lot of advisory have gone in-house and entire teams have moved on together. It should be slightly better this year purely because lateralling is not as easy in the current market.

Knowing DLA they'll use the better retention to justify paying the same.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories