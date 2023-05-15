News

Slaughters swerves Magic Circle pay war — for now

NQ rates remain at £115k despite rivals raising

Elite law firm Slaughter and May is keeping salaries for newly qualified (NQ) associates at £115,000 for the time being, despite rivals Allen & Overy and Linklaters both upping pay earlier this month.

Slaughters conducts pay reviews every six months, the most recent of which is understood to have taken place last month. NQ rates were kept the same but eligible associates shifted up through the post-qualification pay bands as normal.

The decision comes as both A&O and Links recently increased to £125,000, matching similar moves by Freshfields and Clifford Chance in spring 2022.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows that as things stand, Slaughters is now the only member of the Magic Circle not to offer the £125k rate. It last upped junior lawyer pay in April 2022, a 7% bump from £107,500.

Slaughters recruits around 95 trainees each year, with TC pay set at £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

An Honourable Man

Goofy ahh firm

functional brain

Really scraping the pay war barrel to say when firms aren’t moving their salaries. I thought it was bad enough when Legalcheek was announcing which US firm adjusted their Fx rate last week.

Barney the tree

You can’t blame LC can you?

Their most commented on posts all relate to salaries.

Plebius

The Lawyer ran this earlier today in fairness to Legal Cheek. It is pretty noteworthy they are capping NQ salaries below every single one of their competitors.

Real Today Gone Tomorrow

I love me the money. Money money and some honey. Love thinking Im rich when Im in debt. Love thinking im important when Im seen as no better than the copy guy, love the stress that works causes me. I sold my soul for money, and now I can buy a cheap suit for my job. Should have become an actor. Should have become a teacher. But i love me the money. Spelling mistakes, but who cares this legal cheek. Solicitor I am. Bibillable hours. Targets and no friends.

US Trainee #69

What’s the craic with Slaughters’ lack of a billables target? It sounds good on the surface, but can’t help but wonder if an associate would still be pulled up for not hitting an informal target.

Anon

You would be managed out. In reality you are so busy that you exceed what would be the billing targets, so it makes no difference.

US Trainee #69

Cheers for the insight, I had my suspicions… Have heard of junior litigation roles opening up (could be wrong tbf) and thought work-life balance might’ve been a thing with the lack of targets.

MagicSquARE

It’s fine, they pay you in ‘prestige’.

Top G

The prestige of being a DORKK

S&M Trainee

Sounding like there’s gonna bea lot of NQs moving to US on qualification

Reply Report comment
Anon

People say this every year but rarely happens.

Reply Report comment
US Firm Observer

Unsurprising. Actively suppressing associate pay whilst partners pull in millions.

It’s one thing when the majority of the MC was at £115,000, but to be the outlier, when your peers are making 10k more, is a slap in the face. (Yes – £115,000 is, objectively, a very high salary – but it is below market for top flight firms.)

Star associates want to make a great deal of money – why shouldn’t they? If at S and M, this decision might be the catalyst to move. Forget the MC – recruiters offering a base of £175,000+ at US firms will be inundated.

Slaughters 4PQE

It’s fine, Slaughters has told us for years to pay our bills with prestige rather than a pay increase…

Reply Report comment
Anon

Do these firms take it in turn to hold off on matching pay just so they can halt the rises. Last year a&o did it now slaughters.

Reply Report comment
