Gender pay gap bot targets law firms (again!)

It’s back with added accountability

A Twitter bot that gained a huge following last International Women’s Day for broadcasting details of big firms’ gender pay gap has sprung into action once more.

The account @PayGapApp became notorious for retweeting law firm and other employers’ tweets commemorating the global day with an auto-response detailing their median hourly pay gap using data from a UK government website.

This year the bot has returned to its work but this time with the added ability to detail how each firm’s gap has changed since last year. Explaining the new feature the bot tweeted that it will allow followers to “see who’s making progress, and who’s letting the gap widen”.

The bot is even taking requests, encouraging Twitter users to “Tweet ‘@paygapapp pay gap for (company name)’ to get a reply with an employer’s pay gap stats”.

This year’s IWD theme is ‘#EmbraceEquity’ and many firms have marked the occasion with tweets describing their commitment to improving gender equity.

Here are some of the legal establishments where the gap has remained the same or widened over the past 12 months, according to the bot:

Birketts

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 31.5% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 11.3 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/pjWdLEO0Lv — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Crown Prosecution Service

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 28.3% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 8.2 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/dqG6YeQ4es — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Menzies

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 18.2% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 4.1 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/qPJqV1DWTg — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Mishcon de Reya

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 33.2% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 5.4 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/INfdO49inA — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Moore Barlow

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 34.4% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 5.6 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/W5A9uAG9Ns — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Stephensons Solicitors

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 37.6% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 3.2 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/ujBnSiqFmx — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

These are the legal establishments where the gender pay gaps have narrowed over the past 12 months or there is no previous data:

Brodies

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 11.6% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 2.6 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/4imYoCmorU — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Forbes Solicitors

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 37.7% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 3.4 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/2Oo5EhYh5M — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

The Law Society

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 4.7% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 6.6 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/mQTWVvNFHW — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Mewburn Ellis

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 17.8% lower than men’s. https://t.co/vqnpc7RGNG — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

Shearman & Sterling

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 52% lower than men’s. https://t.co/xPFhnFC95f — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 6, 2023

Talbots law

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 28.4% lower than men’s. https://t.co/jPtVfoodFF — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023

All employers with 250 or more employees are required by law to publish their gender pay gap figures each year. These can all be searched for and compared using the government’s official ‘gender pay gap service’ which is understood to be the bot’s point of reference.