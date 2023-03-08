Gender pay gap bot targets law firms (again!)
It’s back with added accountability
A Twitter bot that gained a huge following last International Women’s Day for broadcasting details of big firms’ gender pay gap has sprung into action once more.
The account @PayGapApp became notorious for retweeting law firm and other employers’ tweets commemorating the global day with an auto-response detailing their median hourly pay gap using data from a UK government website.
This year the bot has returned to its work but this time with the added ability to detail how each firm’s gap has changed since last year. Explaining the new feature the bot tweeted that it will allow followers to “see who’s making progress, and who’s letting the gap widen”.
The bot is even taking requests, encouraging Twitter users to “Tweet ‘@paygapapp pay gap for (company name)’ to get a reply with an employer’s pay gap stats”.
This year’s IWD theme is ‘#EmbraceEquity’ and many firms have marked the occasion with tweets describing their commitment to improving gender equity.
Here are some of the legal establishments where the gap has remained the same or widened over the past 12 months, according to the bot:
Birketts
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 31.5% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 11.3 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/pjWdLEO0Lv
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Crown Prosecution Service
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 28.3% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 8.2 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/dqG6YeQ4es
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Menzies
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 18.2% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 4.1 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/qPJqV1DWTg
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Mishcon de Reya
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 33.2% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 5.4 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/INfdO49inA
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Moore Barlow
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 34.4% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 5.6 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/W5A9uAG9Ns
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Stephensons Solicitors
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 37.6% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 3.2 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/ujBnSiqFmx
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
These are the legal establishments where the gender pay gaps have narrowed over the past 12 months or there is no previous data:
Brodies
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 11.6% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 2.6 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/4imYoCmorU
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Forbes Solicitors
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 37.7% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 3.4 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/2Oo5EhYh5M
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
The Law Society
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 4.7% lower than men’s. The pay gap is 6.6 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/mQTWVvNFHW
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Mewburn Ellis
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 17.8% lower than men’s. https://t.co/vqnpc7RGNG
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
Shearman & Sterling
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 52% lower than men’s. https://t.co/xPFhnFC95f
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 6, 2023
Talbots law
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 28.4% lower than men’s. https://t.co/jPtVfoodFF
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2023
All employers with 250 or more employees are required by law to publish their gender pay gap figures each year. These can all be searched for and compared using the government’s official ‘gender pay gap service’ which is understood to be the bot’s point of reference.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation