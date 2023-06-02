Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Silenced squires: Packham’s victory in court saw a very big stick wielded against a very small publication [The Critic]
How the intervention of Boris Johnson has affected the stand-off between the Cabinet Office and the Covid Inquiry [The Law and Policy Blog]
Could robots replace junior lawyers? [Legal Cheek]
Covid inquiry showdown [A Lawyer Writes]
Why Rishi Sunak is wary of regulating AI [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
ClientEarth-Shell: English Court Rejects Climate-Focused Shareholder Derivative Suit [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Podcast: The transformation of corporate law through the 90s and into the new millennium [Legal Cheek]
We cannot afford any further delay to ban live animal exports [Politics Home]
Media Law Research and AI: Take Care! [Inforrm’s Blog]
What is the law concerning dangerous dogs? [Independent]
