Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The ‘professional liar’ at the heart of Prince Harry’s hacking claim [New Statesman] (£)

Understanding the significance of the Court of Appeal decision on the Rwanda removals policy [Law and Policy Blog]

Supremely impartial? [A Lawyer Writes]

A license to cheat: The abuse of artificial intelligence systems threatens the integrity of our education system [Critic]

The class ceiling at the Bar [The Bar Council]

Meet the family lawyer turned fashion designer [Legal Cheek]

Donald Trump has been charged under the US Espionage Act – but is this 1917 law still up to the job? [The Conversation]

Pride Month – the power of public law [Law Society Gazette]