Fieldfisher launches in Austria
Opportunity for UK juniors to spend time in Vienna as part of their professional development
Fieldfisher has entered the Austrian legal market with the launch of a new office in the capital Vienna.
The opening forms part of the firm’s growth strategy in Europe, increasing its multi-jurisdictional footprint from neighbouring Germany where it has five offices.
Located in the heart of Vienna, opposite the city’s famous St Stephen’s Cathedral, the new outpost will house four partners, one director, four lawyers and around 12 other employees.
Speaking to Legal Cheek, the outfit confirmed that junior lawyers and staff from other offices, including London, will be able to spend time in the new office as part of their professional development.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Fieldfisher now has 26 offices across 12 countries, with other recent openings in Berlin in 2022 and Dublin in 2019 thanks to a merger with local firm McDowell Purcell.
Initially, the new team will deal with corporate, dispute resolution, data protection and information, employment, real estate, IP and regulatory areas of law.
Fieldfisher’s managing partner, Robert Shooter, commented:
“One of the central planks of our 2022-2025 strategy is to become Europe’s leading law firm by opening new offices in key European markets. We see Vienna as a strong commercial centre in Europe and a gateway to Central & Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions.”
