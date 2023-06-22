Advice

‘Has anyone passed the SQE without a prep course?’

By Legal Cheek on
Aspiring solicitor seeks feedback from self-taught students

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor is considering taking SQE prep into their own hands.

“Hi Team. I wondered if you could ask your readers whether any of them have passed the SQE without doing a prep course? I can see a lot of people online selling their SQE materials (presumably after successfully passing the exams) second-hand and I am considering buying a set and trying the self-taught route. However, I have heard the assessments are very tough and I am slightly concerned because I didn’t study law at university. Has anyone self-taught and passed?”

Student A

I see loads of people selling second hand SQE materials on FB. Are people buying these and attempting the SQE themselves?

FutureCityTrainee

It’s hard enough with a prep course. It’s probably possible. But you’d have to be very disciplined. If you managed your undergrad at Oxbridge and you got a high 2.1 or 1st you might have what’s required without support. If you’ve managed the CFA programme previously that might be a good indicator. Other then that I’d probably go to BARBRI or ULAW for a prep course.

Bring back the LPC

It’s a tough assessment. I’d recommend getting some law school-led prep, even just the basic offering.

