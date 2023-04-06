Advice

‘How did you find the SQE?’

Aspiring solicitor seeks students’ experiences of new assessment

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring lawyer is keen find out other students’ experiences of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

“I’m a final year law student who is planning to do the SQE later this year. I’ve read your recent stories about the SQE (CLLS urging law firms not dump trainees who fail and the latest SQE1 pass rate of 51%) and some comments saying it is more difficult than the LPC. I want to hear from anyone who has done the SQE already and what they made of it? Should I maybe do the LPC instead?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

LLB

I’m planning to do the SQE later this year. I’m also keen to hear people’s thoughts.

Dave

I passed the SQE1 first time as a distance learner with no tuition and didn’t have a law degree. I spent 18 months on it though (six months part-time and 12 months full-time). That was because I wanted to make sure I was ready, but you can do it in a year. I was actually over-prepared and passed comfortably. As long as you devote enough time to studying and do enough mock exam practice tests (I did 10) you should pass.

Suffering SQE student

If it’s a straight choice just between the two assessments, yes take the LPC! The LPC has legacy notes and is open book, whereas the SQE is completely closed book and the only insight into the exam you get from the SRA are 90 mock questions, which having sat the exam I can say looked nothing like the exam questions themselves.
But, it’s sadly not that simple. Where the SQE comes into its own is the QWE element. You don’t have to rely on getting a TC, or taking on LPC debt without knowing whether you’ll be able to qualify. You can use experience from working as a paralegal or in a traditional TC, making the SQE the less risky route. You can even sit the exams after you’ve built up your QWE, avoiding the risk of not finding experience. How easy it is to find an NQ job after qualifying this way is another question though. The main point I’d say about the SQE is, if you take it, 100% do a prep course. I know the SRA markets it as an exam where you don’t have to take a course, making it less expensive – in my opinion it’s just not possible. The courses don’t just teach you the content, they drill you on exam technique and how to pass. I also think this will have something to do with the 51% pass rate so don’t be too put off by that!
Overall, I’d say think about it what you want. If you hate memorising but know you want to qualify having done a TC – go for the LPC. If you like the flexibility of the SQE and don’t know what the future holds, the SQE might be the best option.
Good luck!

apprentice

I am an apprentice solicitor – have been in practice for over 6 years, have completed my qualifying law degree with a 1st and and SQE1 was the hardest exam I have faced. It was a mental challenge more than anything and had a brutal impact on my mental health. I passed the exam and will be doing SQE2 in the next sitting, but I know others who worked just as hard as me and didn’t pass. Headline is it’s very hard, but doable if you put the time in and luck is on your side on the day.

Habs

When can we do the LPC until?

Drama

Can we hear more anti-SQE rants please I wanna know what I’m getting into

MC

I would say it all depends on your career plans at the moment. Law is an incredibly competitive industry at the moment, and I would personally not go through the SQE route straight after university if I did not have a training contract. I had two degrees under my belt before doing the SQE and I still found it a different kind of beast – the time dedication, the extent of memorisation and really specific exam technique practice required is unlike any degree you will have done. From what I have seen and heard – with the caveat that I have not personally done the LPC – the LPC is easier, not least because it’s a tried and tested system and you have legacy notes, practice papers and the predictability of what to expect (which is not to be underestimated!). Having said this though, if you were to do the LPC, I am not sure how far that would get you in terms of securing a training contract and qualifying. Most law firms are sticking to their traditional training contract routes but now require their trainees to do the SQE , even when they have done the LPC before. So I would probably not do the LPC if I really wanted to either get a training contract or qualify for those reasons.

Given you just finished your law degree, my best piece of advice is either take a couple months off to apply for training contracts (you will be surprised how far you can get with tc applications if you treat the process like a full-time job for 2 months) or get a paralegal position and if you still like law and are convinced it is for you after a year of paralegaling, only then consider and invest in the SQE. I appreciate the SQE exam fees are lower, but having just been through the SQE1, I don’t think your chances of passing the exam without a prep course are significant, so the overall sum you would pay for the prep course and exams is not negligible.

Either way, take your time to decide and don’t rush into anything – I know getting a tc and qualifying seems like a race, but you can only win by taking time to think through your options. Good luck!

