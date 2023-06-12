Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

First ever female Lord Chief Justice to be named [The Telegraph]

Mishcon settles ‘tainted funds’ claim for £5.5mn [Financial Times] (£)

Who is David Sherborne, Prince Harry’s ‘ladies’ man’ lawyer? [The Times] (£)

Nicola Sturgeon warned not to delete pandemic WhatsApp messages by top lawyer [Daily Record

The ChatGPT lawyer explains himself [The New York Times]

Generative AI could radically alter the practice of law [The Economist] (£)

Aspiring lawyer ‘killed in gang-style attack after trip to Waitrose’ [The Independent] (free, but registration required)

Law graduate, 28, with ‘big heart’ killed in 103mph crash [Liverpool Echo]

Lawyer fell out of skyscraper window to his death while trying to prove it was unbreakable [UniLad]

Trainee solicitor set to trek up Kilimanjaro on behalf of Down’s Syndrome Association [The Irish News]

Law student may just have reinvented the business card [Director of Finance]

“This will no doubt create a two-tier profession — those who have done a TC and those who haven’t.” [Legal Cheek comments]

