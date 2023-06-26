Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

An 1851 maritime law protected the Titanic’s owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too? [The Independent]

Elite law firms flock to dealmaking Saudi Arabia amid global M&A drought [Financial Times] (£)

Home working puts confidential data at risk, GCHQ warns law firms [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Colleagues back lawyer who appears on fetish website [The Times] (£)

Human rights lawyer still gets ‘terrible texts’ from trapped Afghan women [Metro]

‘I have overwhelming impostor syndrome’: TV judge Rob Rinder on empathy, shame and survival [The Guardian]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Hundreds gather for vigil to honour murdered law graduate Zara Aleena [Evening Standard]

Tragic lawyer’s killer husband ‘ordered her to stop acting like a British woman’ [Daily Express]

Switalskis Solicitors: Sheffield solicitor struck off for knowingly overcharging client £272,000 for no work [The Star]

Pro-XRP lawyer thinks Bitcoin (BTC) might reach $300,000, here is basis [U.Today]

“Not doing a prep course is like doing a practical driving exam without passing theory…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events: Legal Cheek events next week with Freshfields, Linklaters, Pinsent Masons, Clyde & Co and more [Apply to attend]

Jobs: Legal Cheek is recruiting for a features editor to join its growing team [Apply now]

For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

Join the conversation

Related Stories