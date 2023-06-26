Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
An 1851 maritime law protected the Titanic’s owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too? [The Independent]
Elite law firms flock to dealmaking Saudi Arabia amid global M&A drought [Financial Times] (£)
Home working puts confidential data at risk, GCHQ warns law firms [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)
Colleagues back lawyer who appears on fetish website [The Times] (£)
Human rights lawyer still gets ‘terrible texts’ from trapped Afghan women [Metro]
‘I have overwhelming impostor syndrome’: TV judge Rob Rinder on empathy, shame and survival [The Guardian]
Hundreds gather for vigil to honour murdered law graduate Zara Aleena [Evening Standard]
Tragic lawyer’s killer husband ‘ordered her to stop acting like a British woman’ [Daily Express]
Switalskis Solicitors: Sheffield solicitor struck off for knowingly overcharging client £272,000 for no work [The Star]
Pro-XRP lawyer thinks Bitcoin (BTC) might reach $300,000, here is basis [U.Today]
“Not doing a prep course is like doing a practical driving exam without passing theory…” [Legal Cheek comments]
Events: Legal Cheek events next week with Freshfields, Linklaters, Pinsent Masons, Clyde & Co and more [Apply to attend]
Jobs: Legal Cheek is recruiting for a features editor to join its growing team [Apply now]
For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation