Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

An 1851 maritime law protected the Titanic’s owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too? [The Independent]

Elite law firms flock to dealmaking Saudi Arabia amid global M&A drought [Financial Times] (£)

Home working puts confidential data at risk, GCHQ warns law firms [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Colleagues back lawyer who appears on fetish website [The Times] (£)

Human rights lawyer still gets ‘terrible texts’ from trapped Afghan women [Metro]

‘I have overwhelming impostor syndrome’: TV judge Rob Rinder on empathy, shame and survival [The Guardian]

Hundreds gather for vigil to honour murdered law graduate Zara Aleena [Evening Standard]

Tragic lawyer’s killer husband ‘ordered her to stop acting like a British woman’ [Daily Express]

Switalskis Solicitors: Sheffield solicitor struck off for knowingly overcharging client £272,000 for no work [The Star]

Pro-XRP lawyer thinks Bitcoin (BTC) might reach $300,000, here is basis [U.Today]

