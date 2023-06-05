Monday morning round-up
Boris Johnson at risk of losing Covid inquiry legal funding, Whitehall warns [Financial Times] (£)
The government can’t weaponise legal fees against Boris [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
A lawyer got ChatGPT to do his research, but he isn’t AI’s biggest fool [The Guardian]
MoD spends £3m on lawyers to help Government’s Covid inquiry response [The Telegraph]
‘The judge went absolutely berserk’: my life as a barrister in badly behaved Britain [The Guardian]
The money behind the coming wave of climate litigation [Financial Times] (£)
What to know as Prince Harry prepares to take on a British tabloid publisher in court [Independent]
Father launches a last-ditch legal bid to stop his ‘vulnerable’ autistic son, 21, from having a sex change this week [Mail Online]
Meet the Bristol lawyer who became a ‘happiness consultant’ after shock medical diagnosis [ITV News]
“Freshfields is growing and has a real plan in the US. They will probably do something to counteract A&O trying to leapfrog it with the Shearman merger…” [Legal Cheek comments]
