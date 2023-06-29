PI firm Fletchers confirms Liverpool TC offering with office launch

Part of ‘ongoing expansion plans’

Personal injury specialist Fletchers has continued its expansion across the UK with the opening of an office in Liverpool.

The new outpost follows hot on the heels of its office launch in Leeds, which officially opened its doors in February.

The Liverpool office sits in the heart of the city’s bustling commercial district, in the Grade II listed Cotton Exchange building on Old Hall Street. It will accommodate 100 staff and boasts modern facilities including a roof terrace, event space, cycle storage and gym.

And there are likely to be opportunities for TC hunters, as Fletchers confirmed to Legal Cheek that one of the reasons it is opening in Liverpool is as a means of “improving recruitment at all levels”.

The firm, which was acquired by a private equity house Sun European Partners in late 2021 for an undisclosed sum, opened its first office in Southport more than 30 years ago and, in 2017, added a base in Manchester.

The firm is looking to offer at least 12 training contracts and 15 solicitor apprenticeship spots across its offices this year, with our Firms Most List 2023 showing newly qualified associates can expect a salary of around £32,000.

Alex Lynch, chief financial officer at Fletchers, commented: “The decision to open an office in Liverpool was the next logical step for the business and further underlines our intent to be market leader in the region.”