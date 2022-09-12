Gowling WLG eyes Leeds launch.

Move will strengthen housing and regeneration practice, says firm

Gowling WLG looks set to launch an office in Leeds as it looks capitalise on the northern city’s thriving legal market.

The outfit, which already has two UK offices, London and Birmingham, says the potential new outpost will strengthen its housing development and regeneration practice.

“The new team would complement and build on our existing strengths and enable us to better serve our national and northern-based residential development clients,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

If given the go-ahead Gowling will join the likes of Addleshaw Goddard, DLA Piper, Eversheds, Pinsent Masons, Squire Patton Boggs, Walker Morris and Womble Bond Dickinson in the Yorkshire city.

The potential launch comes as junior lawyer salaries across the regions continue to climb to unprecedented levels.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Addleshaw Goddard provides NQs in Leeds with a recently improved rate of £62,000 while their counterparts at DLA Piper and Eversheds earn £65,000 and £61,000, respectively.