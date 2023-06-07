UK-India agreement brings ‘huge opportunities’ for lawyers

Formally signed this week

The Law Society of England and Wales, the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Bar Council of India have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation and legal exchange in light of the opening up of India’s legal services sector to foreign lawyers.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed this week, formalises an agreement reached between the Law Society of England and Wales and Bar Council of India in March to allow international lawyers and law firms to practise foreign law in the country.

The signing ceremony was hosted jointly by the Law Society of England and Wales and the Bar Council of England and Wales.

Law Society president Lubna Shuja said: “We are delighted to have signed the memorandum of understanding with the Bar Council of India. The Bar Council of India’s decision is a significant step forward in this much anticipated development and will create huge opportunities for solicitors and Indian advocates in both countries. It will also give a boost to India’s wider economic ambitions.”

“We thank the Bar Council of India for their support in reaching this agreement and look forward to engaging further on the implementation of the regulations,” said Shuja.

Nick Vineall KC, chair of the bar of England and Wales, added: “We very warmly welcome the signing of the MoU and see it as the first step in a process, and an important step in the right direction.”

Last month, Dentons launched a strategic combination with Indian law firm, Link Legal, making it the first global law firm to do so.

Previously the Indian legal market has been inaccessible to the outside world due to a 1961 law prohibiting foreign lawyers and law firms from practising in the country.