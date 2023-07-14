Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Sad, shocking — but not tragic. What next for Huw Edwards? [A Lawyer Writes]

Questions of privacy [Telegraph]

If someone posts your private photos online, there has been little you can do about it: how changes in the law will finally help victims [Inforrm’s Blog]

A close reading of Twitter’s legal letter to Meta: a guided tour of a weak litigation letter [The Law and Policy Blog]

AI And the Legal Industry: How to Amplify Efficiency [Law News]

How Courts Assess Negligence In Sports Injury Cases: Lessons From Rugby, Football And Horseracing [Law In Sport]

Review: France on Trial: The Case of Marshal Petain [Scottish News]

Opening up pupillage opportunities at the employed Bar [Bar Council]