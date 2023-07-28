Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The value of X – making sense of a re-branding, from a lawyer’s perspective [The Law and Policy Blog]
Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack [The Conversation]
The future of music copyright laws [The Journal]
Meta’s Record-Breaking Fine And The Future Of International Data Transfers: What Does It Mean For Sport? [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)
Has Barbie® found a check mate? [Scottish Legal News]
Case Law, Strasbourg: Hurbain v Belgium, Grand Chamber upholds decision that order anonymising newspaper archive did not violate Article 10 [Inforrm’s Blog]
New beings: legal issues and AI [Lexology]
It takes two to tango [A Lawyer Writes]
The normalisation of failure [The Law Society Gazette]
