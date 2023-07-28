Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The value of X – making sense of a re-branding, from a lawyer’s perspective [The Law and Policy Blog]

Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack [The Conversation]

The future of music copyright laws [The Journal]

Meta’s Record-Breaking Fine And The Future Of International Data Transfers: What Does It Mean For Sport? [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

Has Barbie® found a check mate? [Scottish Legal News]

Case Law, Strasbourg: Hurbain v Belgium, Grand Chamber upholds decision that order anonymising newspaper archive did not violate Article 10 [Inforrm’s Blog]

New beings: legal issues and AI [Lexology]

It takes two to tango [A Lawyer Writes]

The normalisation of failure [The Law Society Gazette]