Bird & Bird, HFW and Dentons bump NQ salaries to 95k

A trio of City law firms have increased the salaries of their newly qualified (NQ) lawyers.

NQs at Bird & Bird will now earn a base salary of £95,000, a rise of just under 3% from £92,400.

Trainee salaries are also getting boosted by around 4%, with first year pay moving from £45,000 to £47,000, and year two increasing from £50,000 to £52,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most 2023 shows Bird & Bird recruits around 18 trainees each year.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

NQ solicitors at HFW are now earning the same as their counterparts at Bird & Bird, thanks to a 12% rise from £85,000. HFW trainees in London earn £46,000 in their first year of training, then £50,000 in their second year. The firm typically offers 15 training contracts each year.

Finally junior at Dentons have also had pay rise of around 3% to £95,000. The uplift takes effect from September. Dentons’ trainees in London will also receive an increase of around 4%, with first year pay moving from £46,000 to £48,000, and year two increasing from £50,000 to £52,000. The firm typically offers 35 training contracts each year.

Many firms have increased salaries in recent week including Taylor Wessing, Travers Smith, CMS, Simmons & Simmons, and Ashurst.

23 Comments

Dentons Associate

I knew this would be it for us, a frankly pathetic increase but we are lucky to have gotten any increase with the way this shop retains any money for partners. Headline rates increase 10%, yeah lets reward people with a derisory 3%. The gap widens between us and what once would have been comparative firms.

Management actually have the nerve to say they look at firms like Ashurst etc as a comparator firm but then proceed to pay £20k less than them at NQ.

Would also have been nice to have had a courtesy email about it, rather than having to read about it on Legal Cheek again this year.

C

Lool if you’re mad, leave Dentons

C

Looool “finally junior at Dentons”. Eversheds any rises?

You bully

I feel legal cheek commenters bullied Dentons to rise.

Cxddd

Anyone got any idea who will rise next?

B

Will the shed rise or what?

J

Never thought I would see the day of so many firms on 95k…

D

Ofc pinset doesn’t rise…ffs lol

DE

Will Eversheds rise? Or AG?

A

Will RPC rise?

Associate

The firm has clearly run out of money, or is being even more tight than typically usual. Salaries in effect frozen at a time when the firm is supposedly trying to push for growth. If an announcement is not made imminently then a lot of dissatisfied associates are about to jump ship – particularly on the commercial side.

Wishful thinking

The day RPC rises is the day my hair will grow

Bombastic side eye

Clyde, no rises?

Yeaaa man

Good deal for two birds, interesting work, good whack, good secondments and reasonable hours

X

It’s all well and good until you find 1 pqe is like 98 k, Dentons I’m looking at you

Dentons Associate

Likely £97.5k if they get the full benefit of the current increase

DWF associate

Must be nice.

HSF associate thinking of jumping ship

Mayer Brown insiders, what are the nq increases/when will they be announced?

Damn

Stephenson Harwood?!

Anon

would freshfield bruckhaus deringer increase this year ?

V

FbD unlikely

Z

Maybe shed and HSF might rise)

Anonymouse

Will OC rise?

