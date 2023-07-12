News

Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer salaries to £100k

By Emily Hinkley
Rises for rookies too

Taylor Wessing has become the latest City law firm to announce salary increases for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors and trainees.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed a new and improved NQ rate of £100,000, a 5% bump from £95,000.

Trainee pay is also up, with rookies receiving £50,000 (up from £45,000) in year one and £55,000 in year two (up from £49,000) — rises of 11% and 12% respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the move puts Taylor Wessing’s NQs on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at CMS, DLA Piper and Squire Patton Boggs, and just behind those plying their trade at Travers Smith, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Ashurst, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons (£105k).

Other recent NQ increases in the City include Baker McKenzie, which boosted junior lawyer pay to £118,000 last week, and Hogan Lovells where London NQ rates recently hit £120,000.

Blimey

Blimey, the shed what are you actually doing…

B

Who’s gonna rise next, quite surprised there’s a quite a few rises lately

mc trainee who thinks the term mc is obnoxious

HSF leapfrogged half the MC last year, looks like ashurst will match them (if they haven’t already). These two firms need to keep up with MC for MC to become a non-term. doesn’t seem like there’s anyone else giving mc a run for their money

Pay war historian

US firms?

The whole pay war is a result if US firms disrupting the uk legal sector by offering salaries british firms just can’t match.

Traditionally, the best prospective lawyers from Oxbridge and similar backgrounds would go to MC firms. Now it’s US firms. This, this has created a trickle down effect whereby firms below a tier are attempting to attract the best talent they can by matching competitors

Williamo

“By offering salaries British firms just can’t match”.

Did you mean to say: “by offering salaries that partners at British firms really would rather not match (even though they can) so they can keep paying juniors the least amount possible to keep their drawings juicy juicy”?

Hth.

MC trainee

You may be surprised to learn that the MC label (while absolutely obnoxious) has nothing to do with NQ pay or what universities the firms recruit from.

Historically, MC firms have acted on the largest and most profitable matters in the UK for the largest and most prestigious clients. This pretty much still the case. (Source: see any recent major deal with a UK nexus). Outside of PE and related financing the US firms just do not seriously compete with the MC in the UK and aside from litigation (HSF) the Silver Circle don’t either.

Although they’re slowly losing their oligopoly on the top of the UK market, the term isn’t going to go away until something massively changes. Maybe something like the A&O Shearman deal closing.

Grade D at GCSE Maths

5% of £95,000 is £4,750. So a 5% bump from £95,000 is £99,750. The percentage rise you are looking for is 5.26% (to two decimal places). A paycut in real terms too.

Anon

Most list shaping up nicely. For salary you’ve got the elite, the great, the ok, then 7 feet of sh**, then Dentons.

B

Think DWF is below Dentons. Dentons is still in the 90s as nq

Anon

Yeah but you’re hardly going to count DWF in this.

B

Lool that’s rude they are still a city firm

lmao

City-lawyers.com are also a city firm.

Lol

Well May the war continue cos we in cost of living crisis

Vac scheme

Have Travers increased?

B

Will AG or Pinset Masons rise?

Unfortunate DWF Associate

Day 5717 and our overlords still haven’t given us a decent pay-rise

Fd

I thought the shed would rise by now, I’m confused…

FBD Anon

Come on, do something.

MdRare pay rise

Come on Mishcons… stop twerking article 50 work, we want money, not satisfaction!!

