Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer salaries to £100k

Rises for rookies too

Taylor Wessing has become the latest City law firm to announce salary increases for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors and trainees.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed a new and improved NQ rate of £100,000, a 5% bump from £95,000.

Trainee pay is also up, with rookies receiving £50,000 (up from £45,000) in year one and £55,000 in year two (up from £49,000) — rises of 11% and 12% respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the move puts Taylor Wessing’s NQs on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at CMS, DLA Piper and Squire Patton Boggs, and just behind those plying their trade at Travers Smith, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Ashurst, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons (£105k).

Other recent NQ increases in the City include Baker McKenzie, which boosted junior lawyer pay to £118,000 last week, and Hogan Lovells where London NQ rates recently hit £120,000.