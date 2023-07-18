News

Travers and Ashurst raise NQ lawyer salaries

By Bradley Fountain-Green on
14

£110,000 and £115,000 — plus rises for some trainees too

Travers Smith and Ashurst have become the latest City law firms to increase the salaries of their newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors.

NQ pay at Travers Smith has risen from £105,000 to £110,000, a £5,000 or 5% increase. Whilst NQ pay at Ashurst has risen marginally higher from £105,000 to £115,000, a £10,000 or 10% increase.

A spokesperson for Ashurst said: “We carefully monitor and review our pay structures to attract and retain talent and remain competitive. We are pleased to confirm our basic pay for newly qualified lawyers in London will be at least £115,000, with effect from 1 November 2023.”

Trainee pay at Ashurst is also up, with rookie rates in year one and two now sitting at £52,000 and £57,000, respectively. These previously sat at £50,000 and £55,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the rises put NQ pay at Ashurst in-line with Magic and Silver Circle competitors Slaughter and May and Macfarlanes (£115,000), while Travers Smith leapfrogs the likes of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Simmons & Simmons and Norton Rose Fulbright (£105,000).

Travers also confirmed that NQs could earn as much as £130,000 with bonuses.

The rising rates come some 18 months after both Travers Smith and Ashurst broke the £100,000 threshold in January 2022, increasing pay to £100,000 and £105,000 respectively.

Last week Legal Cheek reported that Taylor Wessing had joined the summer pay war, upping NQ rates by 5% to £100,000.

14 Comments

Wth

She’s or AG gonna rise orrr?

Anon

“Travers also confirmed that NQs could earn as much as £130,000 with bonuses.”

So 11.5%. Bit desperate including this to pad the numbers

Pay war 4: Vengeance

Now we’re talking. The raises aren’t as crazy as a year or two ago but seems like most forms are going to follow suit over the coming months

Anon.

Nice to see a firm that’s actually increasing trainee pay for once, rather than just focusing on headline NQ rates.

B

Think Eversheds are riding soon. And HL

Sad times

This is frankly shocking from Travers. It’s losing its prestige and can no longer be described in the same breath as Macs. For all the denials about the Travers financial situation and partner departures, surely if things were “normal” they’d have matched Macs.

Travers now in same league as BCLP, Dentons and CMS. A sad day for them.

Maybe if the corporate and private equity teams spent more time doing business development and less time in the awful pubs around the office, things would be looking better. They seem to be basing their business model on being a dating service for their employees rather than a law firm.

Surely things won’t get better in the short term given the financial outlay the move to a newly built office will inevitably drain.

Well, no

Well, not Dentons as they pay 92k or something like that…

Anon

I can’t help but think this is trolling, but then I ask myself why would anyone waste this much time to bash Travers. If you genuinely believe what you say then you are completely deluded.

The reality is, Travers and Macs are very similar, albeit by a marginal £5k NQ salary which is almost practically eroded through tax. CMS and DLA are full service global powerhouses. BCLP are Real Estate stat padders and are now a remnant of its former self (and currently holders of the Golden Turd), and Dentons… well, it’s Dentons.

Anon

Hyperbolic and revealing take – business is fine at Travers (especially considering the current state of the market)… Strange to fixate on pubs and dating too. Did somebody break your heart?

Anon

Seems a bit penny pinching for Ashurst to increase their salaries from 1 November?? Get the positive press now but don’t pay up until later in the year….

Good raise for trainees though!

Anon

Ashurst NQs now earning £5k less than 4PQEs at the same shop #bunching

F u money

Out of all the firms, who had the most f u money for trainees and NQs??

Statbot

Weil for trainees: 60 and 65k

Kirkland, Akin, Latham for NQ: around 172k (depending on their fx collar)

Anon

Ashurst 4PQE on £120k? Is that actually true, post-2023 review?

