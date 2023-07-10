DWF share price jumps by a third amid talks over potential sale

Listed law firm in discussions with private equity firm

Listed law firm DWF has confirmed that it is currently in talks with a private equity company over a potential sale.

In a statement released on London Stock Exchange this morning, the outfit said it is negotiating a possible cash offer from Inflexion Private Equity for the share capital of DWF. It confirmed that if an offer was forthcoming it “would be minded to unanimously recommend it to DWF shareholders”.

Talk of a sale has already had a positive impact on the firm’s shares price. As news of the potential purchase broke, share values jumped from 68.17 pence to 90.74 pence — a bump of around 33%. It currently sits at 88.07p (10 July at 12:24pm)

The Manchester-headquartered outfit first listed in March 2019, in what was the largest floatation in legal history. On the day of listing, it raised a reported £95 million pounds.