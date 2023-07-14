Mills & Reeve and Wedlake Bell post strong trainee retention scores

95% and 100%

Mills & Reeve and Wedlake Bell have posted strong autumn trainee retention scores of 95% and 100%, respectively.

Mills & Reeve is keeping 20 of its 21 final-seat trainees, with seven qualify into the regulatory public and commercial disputes group, six joining corporate and commercial, and two each into real estate and employment/pensions. The family, insurance and private client teams gain a new associate each.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Mills & Reeve’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers earn a salary of £78,000 in London and £55,000 elsewhere. It offers up to 25 training contracts each year.

Elsewhere, Wedlake Bell has chalked-up a perfect autumn retention score with all six NQs committing their futures to the firm. They join corporate, tax, employment, residential property, construction and private client (arts and luxury). The NQs will start on a salary of £70,000, up from a year two rate of £42,500.