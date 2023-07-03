Mishcon records 86% autumn trainee retention rate

24 out of 28 rookies take NQ roles

Mishcon de Reya has confirmed it will retain 24 trainee solicitors from a cohort of 28 due to qualify this September.

The firm’s new associates will join departments including corporate, dispute resolution, innovation, private and real estate.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the new associates will start on a salary of £90,000.

The firms co-training principals, Daniel Lipman and Samantha Kakati, said:

“We are delighted to be retaining so many high-calibre lawyers as they move into the next stage of their careers. It is a testament to their valuable contribution to the firm’s service areas and culture over their time with us to date. We look forward to continuing to support our junior lawyers in realising their full potential across our wide range of practice areas and to celebrating their next achievements.”

The London law firm entered into a “strategic combination” with Taylor Vinters at the start of the year, in a move which brought in an additional 200 staff, including 145 fee-earners.

Last week Freshfields kicked off the autumn retention season early with a score of 90%, retaining 36 out of 40 NQs.