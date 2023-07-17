Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Huw Edwards would face ‘big obstacle’ in suing Sun, says Cliff Richard lawyer [The Guardian]

The Post Office: time drags on and the scandal gets bigger and bigger [The Times] (£)

Our legal system is a bastion of Britain but it needs reform and yes, even AI [City A.M.]

Scheme to stop people being quizzed by abuser in court failing, lawyers say [The Guardian]

Trailblazing hijab-wearing barrister launches global women’s rights organisation [Independent]

Rebekah Vardy ‘faces court date over Wagatha Christie trademark’ following ‘complaint from a linen company’ [Mail Online]

Carlisle solicitor’s concern over falling duty lawyer numbers [BBC News]

Sex abuse survivors rage as inquiry judge pockets £2m while victims awarded £10k [Daily Record]

Ireland: Strike! Bar Council calls on criminal barristers to withdraw services [Scottish Legal News]

EVENT TODAY: Secrets to Success legal tech edition — with Allen & Overy, Macfarlanes, Osborne Clarke and ULaw [Apply Now]

“Have your tired applying for paralegal roles? With a solid 2:1 you should be able secure something in this area. And remember it counts towards your QWE too!” [Legal Cheek comments]