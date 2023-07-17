Morning round-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Huw Edwards would face ‘big obstacle’ in suing Sun, says Cliff Richard lawyer [The Guardian]

The Post Office: time drags on and the scandal gets bigger and bigger [The Times] (£)

Our legal system is a bastion of Britain but it needs reform and yes, even AI [City A.M.]

Scheme to stop people being quizzed by abuser in court failing, lawyers say [The Guardian]

Trailblazing hijab-wearing barrister launches global women’s rights organisation [Independent]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Rebekah Vardy ‘faces court date over Wagatha Christie trademark’ following ‘complaint from a linen company’ [Mail Online]

Carlisle solicitor’s concern over falling duty lawyer numbers [BBC News]

Sex abuse survivors rage as inquiry judge pockets £2m while victims awarded £10k [Daily Record]

Ireland: Strike! Bar Council calls on criminal barristers to withdraw services [Scottish Legal News]

EVENT TODAY: Secrets to Success legal tech edition — with Allen & Overy, Macfarlanes, Osborne Clarke and ULaw [Apply Now]

“Have your tired applying for paralegal roles? With a solid 2:1 you should be able secure something in this area. And remember it counts towards your QWE too!” [Legal Cheek comments]

For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

Join the conversation

Related Stories