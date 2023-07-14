Debevoise confirms NQ solicitor rates of £160.5k in London

⬆️ 10%

The London office of Debevoise & Plimpton has confirmed salary rates for newly qualified NQ) solicitors now sit at over £160,000.

The New York-headquartered outfit upped salaries earlier this year from £145,800 to £160,500 — an extra £14,700 or 10%

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows NQs at Debevoise leapfrog their counterparts at nine fellow US outfits, to become the tenth best-paid NQs in the City, just behind their peers at Gibson Dunn on £161,700.

Debevoise recruits around nine trainees each year on a starting salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in their second year. The improved NQ rate took effect in January but details of the rise only emerged this week.

A raft of City firms have confirmed summer rises, with Taylor Wessing and Baker McKenzie recently moving to £100,000 and £118,000, respectively. Elsewhere, DLA piper also increased NQ rates to £100k and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to £105,000.