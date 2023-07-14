News

Debevoise confirms NQ solicitor rates of £160.5k in London

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
8

⬆️ 10%

The London office of Debevoise & Plimpton has confirmed salary rates for newly qualified NQ) solicitors now sit at over £160,000.

The New York-headquartered outfit upped salaries earlier this year from £145,800 to £160,500 — an extra £14,700 or 10%

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows NQs at Debevoise leapfrog their counterparts at nine fellow US outfits, to become the tenth best-paid NQs in the City, just behind their peers at Gibson Dunn on £161,700.

Debevoise recruits around nine trainees each year on a starting salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in their second year. The improved NQ rate took effect in January but details of the rise only emerged this week.

A raft of City firms have confirmed summer rises, with Taylor Wessing and Baker McKenzie recently moving to £100,000 and £118,000, respectively. Elsewhere, DLA piper also increased NQ rates to £100k and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to £105,000.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

8 Comments

Dj Khaled

Another 1

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Cravath scaler

What’s Cravath paying NQs these days

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

V

Perhaps we might we get two more maybe Eversheds and Travers next? Who knows lol

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

£161.5k and above are elite US shops

Goodwin is clear

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Hugo, an aspiring U.S. firm trainee

Proskauer is £165k. Decent shop too.

Reply Report comment
(2)(10)

Du

Who will rise next? Find out next time on dragon ball z!!

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

C

I’m still surprised Taylor Wessing are paying £100k, what a trajectory

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Not at TW

It’s an excellent deal for junior associates given the hours and quality of training.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories