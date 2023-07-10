Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Latham, Kirkland among top M&A legal advisers amid deal slowdown [Reuters]

Will the BBC star face charges? What the law says on explicit photo claims, potential charges and prison time [iNews]

Media lawyer contacted by THREE high profile stars says “BBC name could be revealed soon” [Mirror]

Lammy in pledge to restore UK government commitment to international law [The Independent]

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over new ‘Threads’ app [The Independent]

Musk sues law firm Wachtell Lipton over $90 million Twitter legal fee [Financial Times] (£)

Gender-critical barrister wins top payout as judge issues stinging criticism of chambers [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Barristers criticised by own regulator [The Times] (£)

Ex-Marine admits planting ‘fake bomb’ outside barrister’s office [Hampshire Chronicle]

Two found guilty of murdering aspiring lawyer [BBC]

Barristers in Ireland are set to strike over criminal legal aid fees [Jurist]

