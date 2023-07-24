PostsNews

Slaughter and May wants more working-class lawyers

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

Elite Magic Circle outfit sets series of new social mobility targets

Elite law firm Slaughter and May is looking to increase the number of working-class lawyers amongst its ranks as part of a series of new social mobility targets.

The Magic Circle players is looking to increase the proportion of lawyers from lower-social economic backgrounds (LSEB) to 15% by 2033. This is up from a baseline of 10%.

Slaughters already runs a number of programmes to encourage graduates from non-traditional backgrounds through its doors, and offers financial support through its scholarship scheme. It was also one of the first big City players to embrace contextual recruitment; a system which looks at graduates’ academic achievements against a range of socio-economic data.

Staff working in services supporting the firm’s lawyers, such as business development and IT, have greater lower-social economic representation at 34%, but the firm wants to increase this number to 40% within the next ten years.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Individuals’ socio-economic background will be measured by assessing parental occupation at the age of 14.

“We want to be more intentional in our continued search for talent to ensure we bring the best people into our business,” said Steve Cook, senior partner at Slaughter and May.

“The targets we have announced today, together with others we have set in relation to gender and ethnicity, are part of an overall approach to ensure we are reaching the widest possible talent pool.”

Whilst Slaughters is one of the first major law firms to set social mobility targets, efforts to encourage graduates form non-traditional backgrounds into the profession are on the rise. Squire Patton Boggs recently has set aside 75% of its internship places, excluding vacations schemes, to disadvantaged students, while Ropes & Gray launched a social mobility work experience programme in London.

13 Comments

Anon

“We’d love more working class lawyers here. All members of our current team from working class backgrounds absolutely love it, and we asked both of them.”

Anon

Law firms are great at announcing their social mobility and inclusion programmes … you know make it seem like they are “progressive and inclusive.”

What’s the point when the glass ceiling exists? This just reeks of we want the best lower socio economic background lawyers and we’ll keep their progression stagnant at this law firm.

Don’t be fooled by the notion of increased diversity or inclusion.

Equity Vac Schemer

Hahaha I’m not surprised. This shop is toff / dork central.

Lawyer looking for loopholes

Can’t you just say in the application that, for example, your father worked as a tradesman? How will they verify it?

Salt of the Earth

I have listened to the Largo from Dvorak’s 9th at least 50 times, my work experience was down a coal mine and I walked ten miles to school, there and back, every day, come rain or shine. Pie ‘n’ peas is my favourite scran.

Anon

15% and by 2033? Wow so ambitious!!

2PE Not At Slaughters

As someone who is from a state school background (but harbours no ill will to people who went to private school and is even friends with some of them!) it is hard not to be slightly cynical about these targets.

The way to recruit more state school/working class people is to…recruit more state school/working class people!

I have started to have small amounts of exposure to the recruitment process and the reality is that, in the vast majority of cases, applicants from private schools have more “polish” and, if you are serious about diversifying the workforce. It really is that simple.

.

I’ll believe it when I see it

Cynic

This would be fine if they actually hired working class people from their existing schemes… too often, much like with similar schemes for university entrance, you get middle class people pretending to be working class who sneak in by way of lax enforcement of the schemes.

Tactics include: declaring only one parent’s income etc etc. Half the people I’ve seen get hired via these schemes are not remotely close to working class.

Alex

If both your parents work, you working class, so declaring only one would be counter productive

Working class hero

My dad is a surgeon and my mother is the director of a large multinational firm.

nomatter

This is one of those issues where deception cannot win. It’s so easy to find out truth vs puffery. The reason why organisations like these called themselves elite, in my view, is to signal the types of people they interact with, which corresponds more often with the types of people they want working for them. Social mobility, generally, is not front-facing in the selection process – social status is.

Legal Cheek enjoyer

FAO Legal cheek webpage designer:

I have no real complaints about the new look website (whether desktop or mobile), apart from the fact that you can no longer see how many comments have been made on an article without clicking on the article in question. This means it is hard to see which articles have the best chat going on underneath them without having to open a load of articles to scroll down and check.

Kind regards,

Bored lev fin trainee

