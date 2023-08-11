Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Why is the Bar Council defending dodgy lawyers? [Spiked]
The blame game: who takes the heat when AI messes up? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Why can’t we just leave the European Convention on Human Rights? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Promoting vocational training over ‘rip-off degrees’ won’t work – a degree is now the measure of success [The Conversation]
Unlimited fines for solicitors? [A Lawyer Writes]
‘Court rent accounts’, McKenzie Friends and allegedly inducing breach of contract [Nearly Legal]
(In)tolerance to Civil Disobedience in the UK [Verfassungsblog]
A note of caution for those clapping and cheering at the latest indictment of Donald Trump [The Law and Policy Blog]
Policing: a radical solution [The Critic]
