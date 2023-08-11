PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Why is the Bar Council defending dodgy lawyers? [Spiked]

The blame game: who takes the heat when AI messes up? [Legal Cheek Journal]

Why can’t we just leave the European Convention on Human Rights? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Promoting vocational training over ‘rip-off degrees’ won’t work – a degree is now the measure of success [The Conversation]

Unlimited fines for solicitors? [A Lawyer Writes]

‘Court rent accounts’, McKenzie Friends and allegedly inducing breach of contract [Nearly Legal]

(In)tolerance to Civil Disobedience in the UK [Verfassungsblog]

A note of caution for those clapping and cheering at the latest indictment of Donald Trump [The Law and Policy Blog]

Policing: a radical solution [The Critic]

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Linklaters reveals autumn trainee retention score of 86%

42 out of 49

23 hours ago
news

Vinson & Elkins becomes latest firm to adopt mandatory four-day office attendance

Decision due to shifting market

22 hours ago
17
news

Research reveals the best and worst UK cities to open a law firm

Leicester comes top

1 day ago
2