Linklaters reveals autumn trainee retention score of 86%

Linklaters has recorded an autumn trainee retention rate of 86%.

The Magic Circle firm will retain 42 of its 49 newly qualifying (NQ) associates, all on permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Linklaters is one of the largest trainee recruiters in the City, offering around 100 TCs every year. First-year trainees currently earn £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two. NQs earn a recently improved £125,000.

Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“We’ve retained another impressive cohort of high-performers and, on behalf of the firm, a well-deserved congratulations to these talented junior lawyers. We’re looking forward to seeing their careers take off at Linklaters, working alongside supportive and collaborative global colleagues, always delivering the best for our clients.”

Links becomes the fourth Magic Circle firm to post its autumn retention rate, after Freshfields recently confirmed a 90% score with 36 of its 40 September qualifiers staying on. Allen & Overy posted a score of 93% (37 out of 40) and Clifford Chance recorded a rate of 78% (43 out of 55)

Slaughter and May are yet to release their autumn results.