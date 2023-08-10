Vinson & Elkins becomes latest firm to adopt mandatory four-day office attendance

Decision due to shifting market

Vinson & Elkins has joined the growing list of law firms calling for lawyers to spend at least four days in the office each week.

In an email sent to staff by the firm’s executive panel and subsequently published by US website Above The Law, it was confirmed that from 11 September, unless they have “an approved fully-remote work arrangement,” lawyers and staff must work in the office four days a week.

The new policy includes their London office and mandates that employees can choose to work from the office “either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday,” allowing them to decide whether they would prefer to work remotely on Monday or Friday.

The email, sent on Wednesday, cites shifting markets as the trigger for its decision.

“Over the past two years, as we emerged from the pandemic, we have worked to balance the dual goals of maximizing our time together in the office while also embracing remote flexibility,” it states. “In recent months, the legal and professional services market has shifted with a growing number of firms — as well as clients — moving to a four-day model. We also continue to hear from many of you that some of the connectivity that we highly value is jeopardized when a substantial number of our people are away from the office on any given day.”

A number of other US firms have mandated that staff come into the office four days a week: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Weil Gotshal & Manges, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray.

Meanwhile, UK firm Osborne Clarke recently tied staff bonuses to office attendance.