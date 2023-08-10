PostsNews

Vinson & Elkins becomes latest firm to adopt mandatory four-day office attendance

By Emily Hinkley on

Decision due to shifting market

Vinson & Elkins has joined the growing list of law firms calling for lawyers to spend at least four days in the office each week.

In an email sent to staff by the firm’s executive panel and subsequently published by US website Above The Law, it was confirmed that from 11 September, unless they have “an approved fully-remote work arrangement,” lawyers and staff must work in the office four days a week.

The new policy includes their London office and mandates that employees can choose to work from the office “either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday,” allowing them to decide whether they would prefer to work remotely on Monday or Friday.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The email, sent on Wednesday, cites shifting markets as the trigger for its decision.

“Over the past two years, as we emerged from the pandemic, we have worked to balance the dual goals of maximizing our time together in the office while also embracing remote flexibility,” it states. “In recent months, the legal and professional services market has shifted with a growing number of firms — as well as clients — moving to a four-day model. We also continue to hear from many of you that some of the connectivity that we highly value is jeopardized when a substantial number of our people are away from the office on any given day.”

A number of other US firms have mandated that staff come into the office four days a week: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Weil Gotshal & Manges, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray.

Meanwhile, UK firm Osborne Clarke recently tied staff bonuses to office attendance.

4 Comments

S

Hmmm so it’s only US firms doing this? How funny. Lool I swear Weil had it on their grad recruitment website that they allowed 3 days in office

Notice the trend

Aside from Osborne Clarke (who basically just openly incentivised quiet quitting and tipped us all off that they have sawdust for brains), the trend for this veers heavily towards US Firms.

I think this is interesting because these 4 day mandates are being channelled from the US mothership rather than being made on the spot by the London branches.

Let’s wait and see if more global or U.K. based firms start picking this up or if their management teams are smart enough to realise that flexible working is one of the best tools they have when competing with US firms for talent, and that they’ll never cut it on pay alone.

If such intellect emerges in the City, firms like FBD, HSF and Hogan, who are roughly keeping up with US firms on pay but also offer good flexibility will be the real winners.

A

If covid didn’t exist, we wouldn’t be worrying about all this remote working stuff but covid causes a shift and it’s psychologically hard to go back to how it was before…but you know that’s life. I earn 180k and get Friday off when it comes to office, there are worse things in the world..

Corporate drone (formerly happy)

“We also continue to hear from many of you that some of the connectivity that we highly value is jeopardized when a substantial number of our people are away from the office on any given day.”

As if… guarantee that the majority prefers flexibility and improved mental health over “connectivity”. Boomer mamagement mentality is embarrassing. Full WFH worked fine during Covid when it suited huh…

