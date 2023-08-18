Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Don’t call us ‘lefty’ [A Lawyer Writes]
What is an act of God? A deep dive into force majeure clauses [Legal Cheek Journal]
Neither moral nor just: the problem with Britain’s sentencing disparities [The Critic]
Is university still worth it? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Judges can’t just make up the law: the Linford decree won’t last long [Barrister Blogger]
Podcast: Corporate law and the 2008 financial crash [Legal Cheek]
Judging the judges [The Critic]
Sanchez V France: are the expanded liability rules foreseeable for social media users? [Inforrm]
Why non-compete clauses have no place in professional football [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)
What lawyers should read on holiday [The Law Society Gazette]
Only politics, not the law, can stop Donald Trump [The Economist] (£)
Join the conversation