Best of the blogs

Don’t call us ‘lefty’ [A Lawyer Writes]

What is an act of God? A deep dive into force majeure clauses [Legal Cheek Journal]

Neither moral nor just: the problem with Britain’s sentencing disparities [The Critic]

Is university still worth it? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Judges can’t just make up the law: the Linford decree won’t last long [Barrister Blogger]

Podcast: Corporate law and the 2008 financial crash [Legal Cheek]

Judging the judges [The Critic]

Sanchez V France: are the expanded liability rules foreseeable for social media users? [Inforrm]

Why non-compete clauses have no place in professional football [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

What lawyers should read on holiday [The Law Society Gazette]

Only politics, not the law, can stop Donald Trump [The Economist] (£)

