Orrick boosts NQ lawyer pay to £140,000

Extra £10,000

Orrick has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London, Legal Cheek can reveal.

NQ base rates have risen 8%, from an already impressive £130,000 to £140,000.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows the increase brings Orrick in line with fellow US player White & Case, which also offers £140k at NQ level.

Trainee pay in Orrick’s London office starts at £55,000, rising to £60,000 in year two. The firm offers around five training contracts every year.

Earlier this month Legal Cheek reported that Mayer Brown had moved junior lawyer pay to £120,000, a 12% increase from £107,500. Other firms to have boost rates in recent weeks include Bird & Bird, HFW, Dentons, Taylor Wessing, Travers Smith, CMS, Simmons & Simmons, and Ashurst.