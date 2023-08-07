PostsNews

BSB mulls removing caps on exam resits

By Emily Hinkley

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) says it is “exploring the possibility” of allowing additional resits for students who commenced bar training from September 2020 onwards.

Under current rules, vocational bar training courses allow students a maximum of five years to complete the course and be called to the bar. Within this time limit, the maximum number of resits varies between education providers and is not currently regulated by the Bar Standards Board.

Now the BSB has announced that it is considering removing limits on the number of resits, saying, “as far as the BSB is concerned, there is no limit to the number of times those elements can be retaken within 5 years”.

The regulator says it will initially trial the change in a December pilot specifically for students at BPP Law School.

This would be on a “non-award basis”, which means that although students may be called to the bar if they successfully complete all the elements of vocational bar training prescribed by the regulator, they will not receive any academic award such as a Postgraduate Diploma or LLM either from their original training provider or from BPP (if BPP is not their original provider).

If the pilot is deemed successful the opportunity will be opened up to students from other educational providers.

6 Comments

JT

Incredible idiocy. If you cannot pass the Bar Course first time (or at least within one resit), you are not going to be a (decent) barrister. This move will further increase the glut of “barristers-at-law” with a BVS and no pupillage, and bring the Bar into disrepute.

Genuinely difficult to imagine what conversations must have taken place within BSB to approve this course of action.

Reply Report comment
(17)(7)

Alex

The conversation is easy to imagine. The BSB is a failure / look at the JRs of disciplinary action that have succeeded, look at the failure that has allowed Hedron to practise for so long. So instead of regulating, they look at the stats of multiple failures and think – this isn’t great for diversity, let’s ‘do something’

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Lol

Who hurt you?

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Marx

The private equity firms running these courses with no admissions criteria are the only ones who will benefit from this.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Counsel of Counsel

One provider.

No re-sits unless extenuating circumstances.

That would provide all the prospective pupils that the Bar needs.

The current system is a cash cow and this will make it worse.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

D

No more NQ rises

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

