College of Legal Practice strikes SQE teaching deal with Middlesex Uni

LLM with built-in prep

Aspiring lawyers at Middlesex University can now prepare for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) alongside gaining a masters in Legal Practice thanks to a new partnership with The College of Legal Practice (CoLP).

Available across three international Middlesex University law schools, in England, Dubai and Mauritius, the course will include CoLP virtual teaching in two modules preparing students for SQE1 and SQE2.

The new LLM has a tailored curriculum that also involves taught modules and a research project, as well as optional areas of legal practice, such as international commercial litigation and arbitration or comparative corporate governance.

Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of CoLP, commented:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Middlesex University both here in the UK and internationally to offer SQE training to their Masters’ students. This package of practice-based modules combined with SQE preparation will no doubt set Middlesex students apart from their peers and on the way to a successful legal career.”

Students on the course will have the opportunity to sit the external SQE examinations during the degree, which the university hopes will put them “in a position of strength” when approaching law firms to secure Qualifying Work Experience.

Dr Susan Pascoe, acting interim head of law and politics and associate professor of law at Middlesex University, added:

“It is my pleasure to introduce Middlesex University’s landmark LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway) degree. This exciting new programme opens a much-needed pathway for those wishing to qualify in England and Wales as solicitors whilst also obtaining a postgraduate degree in Law in just one year. The hybrid learning techniques on the LLM Legal Practice, created alongside The College of Legal Practice, ensure that higher education remains flexible and accessible to all.”

CoLP has a host of similar tie-ups in place with the likes of Oxford Brookes University, Southampton Solent University, and Manchester Metropolitan University, as well as collaborations with law firms such as Browne Jacobson and Reed Smith.