‘Is an LLM worth delaying my Magic Circle training contract?’

By Legal Cheek on

Future rookie seeks advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a TC holder weighs up deferring their start date in order to do a masters.

“I have accepted a training contract offer from a Magic Circle law firm, I am a final-year law student at a non-golden Triangle Russell Group university. I am considering asking to defer the TC for a year in order to pursue an LLM at LSE.

I have strong academics, on course for either a high 2:1 or a first (68%+) and strong extracurricular activities (mooting and law review). Is it worth the investment (both time and monetary) of doing a specialised LLM in commercial law and will I be damaging my career by delaying it by a year?

Any general advice and guidance would be much appreciated.”

Trainee at SC Firm

In case it has any effect on your decision, once you start your TC absolutely nobody at your firm will care that you have a specialised LLM.

Associate

Unless you want to be an academic or the bar (in which case, why have you applied for training contracts), this is a mad idea.

It’ll cost loads, add absolutely no value to your career, and make the firm think you are distinctly odd (this may be a benefit at Slaughters).

