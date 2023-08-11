‘Is an LLM worth delaying my Magic Circle training contract?’

Future rookie seeks advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a TC holder weighs up deferring their start date in order to do a masters.

“I have accepted a training contract offer from a Magic Circle law firm, I am a final-year law student at a non-golden Triangle Russell Group university. I am considering asking to defer the TC for a year in order to pursue an LLM at LSE.

I have strong academics, on course for either a high 2:1 or a first (68%+) and strong extracurricular activities (mooting and law review). Is it worth the investment (both time and monetary) of doing a specialised LLM in commercial law and will I be damaging my career by delaying it by a year?

Any general advice and guidance would be much appreciated.”